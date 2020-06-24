Top US Report On Terrorism Lauds India For 'sustained Pressure To Detect, Disrupt Terror'

The Government of India continued to apply sustained pressure to detect, disrupt, and degrade terrorist activities within its borders, a US State Department report on terrorism has noted.

According to the 'Country Reports on Terrorism 2019', which the State Department submits to the United States Congress to apprise on issues related to terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior Indian leaders made numerous statements "to condemn domestic terrorist attacks and bring to justice the perpetrators of terrorism, in cooperation with the United States and other like-minded countries".

The India section of the report highlighted increased counter-terrorism (CT) cooperation between Washington and New Delhi in 2019 and listed some of the most deadly terror attacks that took place on Indian soil — from the February 14 Pulwama attacks in Kashmir to Maoists' use of landmines to kill 15 members of Maharashtra’s counter-insurgency commando unit.

READ | Delhi On High Alert After Intelligence Inputs About Terror Threat

Backs newly amended security laws

The report said the newly amended NIA Act and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) can further improve bilateral law enforcement cooperation, adding that the efficacy and impact of the newly amended laws will "likely be tested in ongoing terrorism cases in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as cases involving what India characterizes as 'left-wing extremists', and cases involving insurgencies in Northeast India".

"Indian security agencies are effective in disrupting terror threats despite some gaps in intelligence and information sharing. In 2016, India and the United States signed an arrangement to exchange terrorism screening information, and India continues to work on implementation," said the report.

READ | NIA Files Charge-sheet Against 12 For Aiding ISIS Terrorists

Improving the ability to detect and deter

The State Department said New Delhi is in the process of improving its ability to detect and deter terrorist travel by using watchlists, implementing biographic and biometric screening capabilities at ports of entry, and expanding information sharing.

"Owing to resource constraints, Indian security forces have a limited capacity to conduct maritime security, although India’s ability to patrol its land border improved because of better coordination between border security forces and Indian law enforcement agencies," said the report, adding Indian CT forces, at the federal and state levels, were active in detecting and disrupting transnational and regional terrorist groups, such as ISIS, its local affiliate ISIS-Bangladesh, and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

READ | Two Suspected Hizbul Terrorists Gunned Down In J&K's Pulwama

Steps to prevent online terror recruitment

The report noted that Indian officials remain concerned about the use of the internet for terrorist purposes – including social media and messaging apps such as WhatsApp – as well as for fomenting inter-religious tension.

"India’s law enforcement officers discussed emerging threats and steps to prevent online terrorist recruitment and radicalization with representatives from global social media companies on a regular basis... India’s approach focused heavily on content removal and even shutting down internet access in certain regions."

International and Regional Cooperation

The US report commended India for its use of multilateral fora and bilateral visits to highlight terrorism concerns and impacts. It recalled New Delhi hosting the first Counter-terrorism Table-top Exercise in the Quad country format (the US, Australia, India, and Japan) in November last year and highlight continued annual exercises between US Special Forces and India's elite National Security Guard (NSG) for CT operations in an urban environment.

READ | US Soldier Charged With Terrorism Offences For Planning Attack On Own Unit

READ | Pakistan Left Embarrassed As UNSC Turns Down Proposal To Designate Indian Citizen