Toronto: Colonial-era Dundas Street To Get A New Name In An Effort To Combat Racism

The Toronto city council has voted to rename Dundas Street in an effort to increase inclusivity for vulnerable communities. Following a lengthy debate on Wednesday, the council voted 17-7 in favour of a resolution proposed by municipal administration to rename the roadway, which runs east-west through the city. The decision comes after a petition in 2020 to change the name due to Henry Dundas' ties to the transatlantic slave trade. It arose in the midst of global debates and demonstrations against racial injustice, inequality, and anti-black racism.

According to the city, the name will be reviewed by a community advisory council. The committee will be made up of black and Indigenous leaders, as well as members from other communities living and working along the Dundas Street, and from Business Improvement Areas and resident associations. The committee will come up with possible new names as well as a "transition plan" to assist people and businesses during the process.

An initiative against Racism

This was part of the city of Toronto's "commitment to combating anti-black racism, advancing truth, reconciliation, and justice, as well as constructing a more inclusive and equitable Toronto," according to an announcement. The following year, a new title will be selected.

Toronto mayor John Tory commented on the council determination. He said, “We acknowledge that this is just the first of many steps to come, but this a genuine step in the right direction of who we are and what we can be. The names of our public streets, parks, and monuments are a reflection of our values as Torontonians.”