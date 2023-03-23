Tourists Can Apply For Jobs While On Temporary Visa In US: Details Inside

Quick links:
Image: Pixaby
The United States has been providing temporary visas as per the federal agency's report on Wednesday. In this new US temporary visas rule, an individual travelling to the United States on a business or tourist visa -- B-1, B-2 -- could apply for new jobs and even appear in interviews, said a federal agency on Wednesday. Further, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services has asked prospective employees to ensure the applicants have changed their visa status before starting the new role.
Taking to social media platforms, in a series of tweets, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) have shared some of the important points that one must keep in mind while applying for temporary visas. As the service was asked by many interested candidates who have been willing to work in the US. These were the following answers to it:
#USCISAnswers: Many people have asked if they can look for a new job while in B-1 or B-2 status. The answer is, yes. Searching for employment and interviewing for a position are permissible B-1 or B-2 activities.— USCIS (@USCIS) March 22, 2023
