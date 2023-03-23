Tourists Can Apply For Jobs While On Temporary Visa In US: Details Inside

The United States has been providing temporary visas as per the federal agency's report on Wednesday. In this new US temporary visas rule, an individual travelling to the United States on a business or tourist visa -- B-1, B-2 -- could apply for new jobs and even appear in interviews, said a federal agency on Wednesday. Further, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services has asked prospective employees to ensure the applicants have changed their visa status before starting the new role.

USCIS's answers to the US Job visa query

Taking to social media platforms, in a series of tweets, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) have shared some of the important points that one must keep in mind while applying for temporary visas. As the service was asked by many interested candidates who have been willing to work in the US. These were the following answers to it:

Those who have been looking for a new job while in B-1 or B-2 status can apply for the job and get interviewed for a position that is permissible under B-1 or B-2 activities.

If you are in B-1 or B-2 status, please remember you may not engage in employment within the domestic labour market (also known as “local labour for hire”) while in B-1 status or engage in any employment while in B-2 status.

Before beginning any new employment, one must request for a change of status from B-1 or B-2 to an employment and authorized status must be approved, and the new status must take effect.

Further, if the change of status request is denied or the petition for new employment requests consular or port of entry notification, the individual must depart the U.S. and be admitted in an employment-authorized classification before beginning the new employment.