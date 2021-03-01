Tracy Morgan Apologises After Announcing 'Soul' As 'Sal' At Golden Globes: Watch

Popular Hollywood actor and comedian Tracy Morgan on Sunday came in the spotlight after he mispronounced Pixar’s jazz-inspired animated movie Soul which won the award for ‘Best Original Score – Motion Picture’ category at Golden Globes. The 52-year-old 30 Rock star let out a loud and clear ‘SAL’ instead of Soul to the unsuspecting audience, which he hurriedly rectified within seconds. Morgan, who also presented Best Original Song in a Motion Picture category award has now created ripples across social media, and even when he apologised for the inadvertent mistake, the viewers are unwilling to let go of the actor’s slip of the tongue.

Sorry SOUL. I was thinking about the pizza I was going to get from my guy SAL on the way home!! — Tracy Morgan (@TracyMorgan) March 1, 2021

Tracy Morgan is a national treasure that needs to be protected at all costs #PixarSoul #GoldenGlobes

pic.twitter.com/lmPBNKjYh7 — 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐲 ➐ (@MannyR___) March 1, 2021

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the stand-up comedian once again clarified the goof-up at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, saying: "Sorry SOUL. I was thinking about the pizza I was going to get from my guy SAL on the way home!!”. However, Soul’s co-director Kemp Powers had a response ready as he retaliated Morgan with a fresh breeze of humour, tweeting “Congrats to JonBatiste Trent, Reznor, Atticus Ross for your much-deserved win for the best score. Your music is a huge part of what makes SAL so special!”

Reznor cracks another joke

Meanwhile, in his acceptance speech, Trent Reznor joked that Soul was the first movie ever that he could show to his children. Rezone and Atticus Ross scored for some of the prominent Hollywood flick like the Bird Box, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, The Social Network, among many others. Film’s co-composer Jon Batiste accepted the award-giving an awe-inspiring speech as he told the audience: ‘We only have one life to live and one soul, and this soul is happy today.’

Many prominent celebrities took to their official Twitter handle to crack humour about Morgan’s mispronunciation, some even went on Zoom chats to discuss how "Sal's Pizzeria" won the Golden Globes. Co-host Tina Fey called Morgan a "beautiful sal”, adding that the moment felt like home to me.’ NPR’s Sanders joked that Morgan deserved a Golden Globe as “nothing will ever be better than him yelling Sal! instead of Soul!”.

Congratulations to Sal! Tracy Morgan always brings the laughs 😂😂😂 #GoldenGlobes — Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) March 1, 2021

tracy morgan really just said SAL instead of SOUL lmaooo absolute legend — Sean Yoo (@SeanYoo) March 1, 2021

Tracy Morgan pronouncing "Soul" as "SAL" lmfao #GoldenGlobes — Joey Guerra (@joeyguerra) March 1, 2021

having the comedy best actor nominees riff about tracy morgan’s SAL makes this zoom awards show worth it — Sean Yoo (@SeanYoo) March 1, 2021

Nothing will ever be better than Tracy Morgan yelling “Sal!” instead of “Soul!” — Sam Sanders (@samsanders) March 1, 2021

