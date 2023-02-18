Tragic! Six-year-old Girl Shoots Her Grandmother In Another Case Of US Shooting In Florida

A six-year-old child shot her grandmother from the backseat of a moving automobile on February 16 in Florida, US. In the backseat of the car, the girl discovered the gun belonging to her 57-year-old grandma, the North Port Police Department reported in a press release. Around 3 o'clock, she shot her in the lower back. The woman, nonetheless, was able to drive herself home and dial 911 for emergency assistance. Later, she was airlifted to a hospital with "non-threatening injuries".

"A 57-year-old woman reported that her 6-year-old granddaughter got ahold of a firearm in the backseat of the vehicle and accidentally fired a single shot through the driver seat, striking her in the lower back," they added. It further said, "tucked in the back pocket of the driver seat, beneath a seat cover". According to the authorities, the handgun was initially discovered in a holster, "tucked in the back pocket of the driver seat, beneath a seat cover."

'Unfortunate', says the police chief

The girl child was also interrogated, according to the North Port Police Department, who said that an inquiry had been opened into the situation. "An interview of the child was conducted by those with the Child Protection Centre in North Port. All other parties involved were also questioned," as stated in the press release.

According to a statement from police chief Todd Garrison, "This is an unfortunate example of the importance of gun safety." The situation "could have been much worse, not just for the grandma but for the child," according to Garrison

"Please take appropriate measures to make sure children cannot access firearms," he said in his closing remark. After speaking with the six-year-old and other participants, police concluded that the firing was "accidental".

According to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that were recently published, more People died from gun-related injuries in 2020 than in any other year on record. The rate of gun deaths, which factors for the nation's expanding population, is still below levels from past years despite the rise in such fatalities.