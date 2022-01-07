Transformation! Ex-US State Secy Mike Pompeo Sheds 40kg In 6 Mths Sans Trainer, Dietician

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has shocked almost everyone after he appeared on Fox News recently. The surprise came as Pompeo lost nearly 90 pounds (40 kg) in just within six months. Pompeo, who was less seen in the media after the former US President Donald Trump failed to garner enough votes to return to power, was recently seen in an interview with Fox News. While speaking to New York Post, the former US Secretary said that "It all started on June 14, last year, when he stepped on the weighing machine and noticed he was just "pounds away from 300" for the first time in his life."

"Today is the day. I started exercising, not every day, but nearly every day, and eating right and the weight just started to come off," Pompeo told his wife Susan a day after he measured his weight.

While revealing the strategy behind the drastic change, Pompeo said that he did not invest in a trainer or a dietician but instead set up a gym in the basement of his home. Pompeo said that he has some dumbbells and an elliptical machine that he used to lessen the body fats.

"I tried to get down there five, six times a week and stay at it for a half-hour or so. And that was nothing scientific. There was no trainer, there was no dietician. It was just me," he said.

According to Pompeo, he started piling weight since the first day he was first elected to Congress in 2010. During the interview, he acknowledged that losing weight has always been a lifetime struggle for him.

Cheeseburgers, carbs and sugary treats are some of Pompeo's favourite meals

"For me, it's about getting it right and being sufficiently disciplined. Gone were the days when I used to enjoy cheeseburgers, carbs and sugary treats. These kinds of delicious food items lingered beside my computer as I worked long into the night," Pompeo said during the interview.

The former US Secretary mentioned that he also used to carry sugary treats while travelling. "For our family, food is where we gather. We are Italian and we like to get together around a good meal of pasta and bread and cheeses and dessert. We are still going to enjoy these big meals with family and friends except I am going to be the guy that says, 'Yeah, I'll have a salad," Mike Pompeo said during the interview with New York Post.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI/Twitter