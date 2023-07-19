Travis King: Shocked Mother Of US Troop Detained In N Korea 'just Wants Him To Come Home'

The mother of the US military personnel made her first statement since her son was detained by the North Korean forces. The US soldier, Travis King, was detained in North Korea after he crossed into the country without authorization. His mother said that the risky behaviour was unlike her son.

Notably, the 23-year-old army personnel, King was deployed in South Korea and was on a tour of the demilitarized zone between the two countries on July 18, when he separated from the group and ran across the border. According to multiple media reports, King was facing military disciplinary charges while stationed in South Korea after having served time at a prison in the country over assault charges.

US soldier's mother 'wants him to come home'

While talking about her son, Claudine Gates said, "I can’t see Travis doing anything like that." She informed that she had a word with her son a few days ago and just wanted him to come home. According to the ABC News report, the mother has been living in Racine, Wisconsin.

According to the mother, her son was supposed to fly back to the US and was escorted by military personnel to the airport but he left past the security checkpoint and skipped his flight. Instead, he was deployed on a tour of the Joint Security Area in the demilitarized zone.

Travis King's worried mother said, " I’m so proud of him. I just want him to come home, come back to America,” reported a US-based media outlet.

US officials trying to 'bring back' Travis

Responding to the matter, the White House said that they have been working with the Department of Defense, the State Department and the United Nations to resolve the situation. It is to be noted that Travis King has fled across the heavily armed border into North Korea, as per the US officials.

Travis King would be the first American detained in the North in nearly five years. The assault charges have been filed against the Private 2nd Class who was released on July 10 after serving his time, reported AP. Further, he was sent home to Fort Bliss, Texas, on July 17 where he could have faced additional military disciplinary actions and discharge from the service. As per the US officials, he was taken to the airport and escorted as far as customs. But instead of getting on the plane, he left the airport and later joined a tour of the Korean border village of Panmunjom.