Travis Scott Should Have Stopped Astroworld Show When Chaos Unfolded: Houston Fire Chief

On Tuesday, November 9, Houston's fire chief Samuel Pena said that rapper Travis Scott and others should have stopped Friday's (November 5) Astroworld music festival as soon as they became aware of a crowd surge that resulted in eight deaths and also leaving dozens injured. Speaking to NBC News, he said that everyone at the show, from the artist on down to security officials, had a responsibility and the concert could have been immediately stopped to avoid any untoward situation. According to him, evidence suggests that attendees attempted to approach some of Scott's private security personnel to alert them to the fact that something was wrong. "At one point, an ambulance was attempting to make its way through the crowd. And Scott, the artist, had command of that crowd," Pena was quoted as saying by the outlet.

Meanwhile, Pena also emphasised that Scott couldn't be blamed just yet because it's unclear whether he was completely aware of what was going on. He further stated that barricades put in place to prevent the crowd from rushing towards the stage caused other areas of pinch points, and as the crowd began to push and compress towards the front, those in the centre began to get crushed. According to media reports, a 56-page operational safety plan for the 2021 Astroworld Festival did not specify any guidance in the event of a crowd rush like the one that occurred last week. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner paid a visit to Scott's trailer on the eve of the performance to voice his concerns about the audience's overexcitement, reported news agency Sputnik citing the New York Times.

Houston Police launches criminal investigation

Finner also revealed that his agency has launched a criminal investigation by homicide and narcotics officers after unfounded accusations were resurfaced that someone in the audience "was injecting other people with drugs," according to ABC News. He added that such an accusation was received from a security officer who "felt a prick in his neck" while attempting to hold someone and then fainted. Meanwhile, one of the concertgoers who was hurt at the Astroworld Music Festival has filed a lawsuit against rapper Scott and the event's administrators for failing to prevent the tragic incident. As per a copy of the complaint acquired by The Hill on Sunday, November 7, Manuel Souza described the event as an expected and preventable disaster.

Image: AP