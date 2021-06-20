'Tremendous Donation': US Triples Its COVID-19 Vaccine Donations To Taiwan

The United States is more than tripling its COVID-19 vaccine allocation to Taiwan as the infection battered island continues to resist Chinese made jabs. On Saturday, spokesman for US State Department Ned Price made a public announcement stating that his country had shipped 2.5 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine shots to Taiwan. Later, the island’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that the vaccine would arrive on Sunday evening (Taipei Standard Time).

Wheels up! Our donation of 2.5 million vaccine doses is on the way to Taiwan, whose health partnership with the U.S. helped save lives here and around the world. @StateDept is proud to support @POTUS’ commitment to help the world defeat COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/J0rgy753bs — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) June 19, 2021

What a sight! What a gesture! I thank @POTUS & @StateDept for the tremendous donation & greatly appreciated helping hand. The #Taiwan-#US relationship is rock solid, & we'll keep cooperating closely in combating #COVID19. Forces for good will prevail! JW https://t.co/4CBaRP2mOL — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) June 19, 2021

'Thank you to the US'

Responding to the US’ announcement, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said that the jabs would keep the island safe and healthy. She also thanked President Joe Biden and Bipartisan Congress support for what she termed as a "moving gesture of friendship." It is imperative to note that Biden has exacerbated his efforts to ensure global immunisation against coronavirus and had vowed to donate 500 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses globally.

Thank you to the #US for this moving gesture of friendship. These vaccines will go a long way toward keeping #Taiwan safe & healthy. https://t.co/KnpN7xglyA — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) June 19, 2021

Since the outbreak, Taiwan has reported a total of 13,896 cases out of whom 538 and 8,042 have completely recovered. Although the island of roughly 24 million people kick-started its inoculation drive against the coronavirus pandemic early in March, it has been battered with vaccine shortage. The East Asian island has accused China of hindering its vaccine acquisition including a pact with Pfizer/BioNTech. Beijing, on the other hand, has denied any links to the deal and has offered to supply vaccines. But, Taiwan where Chinese medicines are banned, has denied the offer.

Earlier this month, three US senators had promised that Washington will donate 750,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the conflict-hit island. Speaking in Taipei, the three lawmakers-Democrat Christopher Coons, Democrat Tammy Duckworth and Dan Sullivan- reiterated the US’ bi-partisan support to Taiwan. “I'm here to tell you that the United States will not let you stand alone,” Duckworth had said at the airport during his 3-hour long visit, “We will be by your side to make sure the people of Taiwan have what they need to get to the other side of the pandemic and beyond,” he had added.

