Tropical Storm Amanda Hits Central America: 26 People Dead, Several Houses Damaged

Tropical storm Amanda has reportedly ravaged the Central American region leaving 26 people dead as of June 2, Tuesday. Torrential rains and high winds from the Pacific lashed El Salvador and neighbouring Guatemala and Honduras on Sunday which resulted in causing floods and snapping electricity. The environment ministry reportedly said on Tuesday that the death toll in El Salvador has increased to 20 from 16. A senior official in San Salvador reportedly said that around 2000 houses were completely devastated.

E. Pacific - Tropical Storm Amanda Forms at Guatemala's Coast

The first named tropical storm of the Eastern Pacific Ocean hurricane season formed along the Guatemala coast today and NASA's Aqua satellite provided a visible image... https://t.co/tew4DSbbrP pic.twitter.com/J2z16esdsT — NASAHurricane (@NASAHurricane) May 31, 2020

8000 people evacuated

According to the reports, nearly 8000 people were evacuated from low lying areas and taken to shelter homes. The environment ministry has warned of high probability of landslides and falling rocks as another tropical storm forms along the Gulf of Mexico which could bring heavy rains.

A hurricane hit El Salvador during a strictly quarantine period. Please keep them in your prayers and if you can please donate! Anything literally helps, even $1. Please share because I feel like this is not being talked about loudly enough! pic.twitter.com/5YwTDhGHW6 — S (@mmchelyy) June 1, 2020

Due to the Tropical storm “Amanda” parts of El Salvador were destroyed. Families are hurting severely. We are going to start planning a rescue package for El Salvador.

Clothing and donations will be accepted. Feel free to dm is for ideas or help! Stay tuned for updates. 🇸🇻🇸🇻 pic.twitter.com/9IqPcidJBo — UNIQ Ent. (@UNIQEntmt) June 2, 2020

Tropical storm Amanda has left four people dead in Honduras as they were swept away by high currents. The officials said that the incessant rains is causing floods and landslides in several regions across the country. Guatemalan authorities has also reported two fatalities and two injuries and said that around 500 homes were ravaged.

