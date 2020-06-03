Last Updated:

Tropical Storm Amanda Hits Central America: 26 People Dead, Several Houses Damaged

Tropical storm Amanda has reportedly ravaged the Central American region with torrential rains and high winds leaving 26 people dead and damaging houses.

Tropical storm

Tropical storm Amanda has reportedly ravaged the Central American region leaving 26 people dead as of June 2, Tuesday. Torrential rains and high winds from the Pacific lashed El Salvador and neighbouring Guatemala and Honduras on Sunday which resulted in causing floods and snapping electricity. The environment ministry reportedly said on Tuesday that the death toll in El Salvador has increased to 20 from 16.  A senior official in San Salvador reportedly said that around 2000 houses were completely devastated.

8000 people evacuated

According to the reports, nearly 8000 people were evacuated from low lying areas and taken to shelter homes.  The environment ministry has warned of high probability of landslides and falling rocks as another tropical storm forms along the Gulf of Mexico which could bring heavy rains. 

Tropical storm Amanda has left four people dead in Honduras as they were swept away by high currents. The officials said that the incessant rains is causing floods and landslides in several regions across the country. Guatemalan authorities has also reported two fatalities and two injuries and said that around 500 homes were ravaged. 

Pic Credit: @UNIQEntmt/ Twitter

