Last Updated:

Tropical Storm Elsa Crosses Cuba, Expected To Make Landfall In Florida Next

Southern Florida began preparations as Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to make landfall in the Florida Keys area soon according to the National Hurricane Center

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Tropical Storm Elsa

IMAGE: AP


Tropical Storm Elsa swept across western Cuba with strong rain and winds on July 5. The conditions in southern Florida have begun to deteriorate as Tropical Storm Elsa aimed the Florida Keys early Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The National Hurricane Center said the storm was expected to be near the western Florida Peninsula through Wednesday. 

National Hurricane Centre monitoring Elsa

Tropical Storm Elsa, back over water but still producing heavy rains over Cuba, according to AP. The National Hurricane Center has predicted heavy rain may result in an isolated flash, urban and minor flooding in southwest and western portions of Florida. The centre has forecasted that a few tornadoes are possible across South Florida on July 6 morning and across the Florida Peninsula later in the day. The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane watch for the portions of the west-central and Big Bend coast of Florida. The hurricane conditions in these regions are possible July 6 night or Early July 7.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the Georgia coast and parts of the South Carolina coast, where tropical conditions are possible on late July 7 or early July 8. Elsa’s maximum sustained winds strengthened to 60 mph (95 kph) early Tuesday and slow strengthening is forecast through Tuesday night and Elsa could be near hurricane strength before it makes landfall in Florida. Tropical storm conditions are beginning in the warning area in the Florida Keys and are expected along the Florida west coast later Tuesday. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Twitter said that they are closely monitoring Elsa. He asked the people of Florida to prepare for the possibility of heavy rains and power outages.

READ | Elsa downgraded to tropical storm in Caribbean

It is worth mentioning that Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall in Cuba on Monday afternoon near Cienega de Zapata, a natural park, according to AP.  Elsa had spent Sunday and much of Monday sweeping parallel to Cuba’s southern coast before heading on to land. The Cuban administration had evacuated 180,000 people against the possibility of heavy flooding from the storm. Elsa was the first hurricane of the Atlantic season that caused damage on Caribbean islands. As a tropical storm, it caused the deaths of three persons. 

READ | Tropical Storm Elsa headed to landfall on central Cuba coast

IMAGE: AP

Inputs from AP

READ | Tropical Storm Elsa, back over water, takes aim at Florida
READ | Tropical Storm back over water, aims for Florida
READ | Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall in Cuba
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND