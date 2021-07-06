Tropical Storm Elsa Crosses Cuba, Expected To Make Landfall In Florida Next

Tropical Storm Elsa swept across western Cuba with strong rain and winds on July 5. The conditions in southern Florida have begun to deteriorate as Tropical Storm Elsa aimed the Florida Keys early Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The National Hurricane Center said the storm was expected to be near the western Florida Peninsula through Wednesday.

National Hurricane Centre monitoring Elsa

Tropical Storm Elsa, back over water but still producing heavy rains over Cuba, according to AP. The National Hurricane Center has predicted heavy rain may result in an isolated flash, urban and minor flooding in southwest and western portions of Florida. The centre has forecasted that a few tornadoes are possible across South Florida on July 6 morning and across the Florida Peninsula later in the day. The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane watch for the portions of the west-central and Big Bend coast of Florida. The hurricane conditions in these regions are possible July 6 night or Early July 7.

Here are the 5AM EDT July 6 Tropical Storm #Elsa Key Messages. A Hurricane Watch has been issued for a portion of the west-central and Big Bend coast of Florida. More details: https://t.co/905zOAYiId pic.twitter.com/kt39uuW3de — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 6, 2021

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the Georgia coast and parts of the South Carolina coast, where tropical conditions are possible on late July 7 or early July 8. Elsa’s maximum sustained winds strengthened to 60 mph (95 kph) early Tuesday and slow strengthening is forecast through Tuesday night and Elsa could be near hurricane strength before it makes landfall in Florida. Tropical storm conditions are beginning in the warning area in the Florida Keys and are expected along the Florida west coast later Tuesday. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Twitter said that they are closely monitoring Elsa. He asked the people of Florida to prepare for the possibility of heavy rains and power outages.

We are continuing to closely monitor #Elsa. All Floridians should prepare for the possibility of heavy rain, flooding and potential power outages. Now is the time to restock your supplies and review your hurricane plan. Follow @FLSERT for updates throughout the coming days. pic.twitter.com/C4lzmK3R50 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 4, 2021

It is worth mentioning that Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall in Cuba on Monday afternoon near Cienega de Zapata, a natural park, according to AP. Elsa had spent Sunday and much of Monday sweeping parallel to Cuba’s southern coast before heading on to land. The Cuban administration had evacuated 180,000 people against the possibility of heavy flooding from the storm. Elsa was the first hurricane of the Atlantic season that caused damage on Caribbean islands. As a tropical storm, it caused the deaths of three persons.

IMAGE: AP

Inputs from AP