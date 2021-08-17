Tropical Storm Fred Aims For Florida Panhandle, Expected To Strengthen Gradually

From Saturday onwards, the remnants of the Strom Fred was heading over the Gulf of Mexico and was anticipated to intensify into a tropical storm overnight. It is also predicted that the storm might lead to dumping several inches of precipitation on the Florida Panhandle and southern Alabama early the following week.

As per the Miami-positioned National Hurricane Center (NHC), the storm on Saturday was roughly 510 miles south-southeast of Mobile, Alabama and heading west-northwest at 35 miles per hour. On Saturday evening, an alert was issued by the National Hurricane Center, where it states that it was anticipated to move northwest through the night and had a 90% probability of re-strengthening into a tropical storm over the next 48 hours.

In a statement, a weather forecaster said Fred is expected to re-form as a tropical cyclone over the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday night or Sunday, posing a tropical storm threat to the northern Gulf coast, particularly from coastal Mississippi to the Florida Panhandle, starting Monday.

On the other hand, the NHC reported that Fred's maximum gushing winds had decreased after landfall and were currently at 40 mph. By late Monday, the National Weather Service had removed all storm alerts and warnings. Although no fatalities have been recorded due to Fred, hundreds of people in the Florida Panhandle are being left without electricity in the hours after it came ashore late Monday. In the aftermath of Storm Fred, emergency personnel in the Panhandle were fixing fallen electric lines and removing felled trees.

As Fred predicted flooding, tornadoes, and destructive winds, President Joe Biden issued a state of emergency in Florida. When an emergency is declared, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is authorised to support local and state emergency response operations.

Current situation

Lifeguards raised double red flags along Panama City Beach on Florida's Panhandle, advising surfers not to enter the Gulf of Mexico. While no rescue operations were required, schools and government offices were shut on Monday as the area prepared for rain and possible wind from the storm.

According to the hurricane centre, a few tornadoes were probable later Monday across Florida Panhandle, southwest Georgia, and southeast Alabama. Due to the Fred storm, the Southeastern Alabama, western and northern Georgia, and central and west Carolinas might see 4 to 7 inches of precipitation, with exceptional highest storm totals of 10 inches. According to the centre, as Fred engages with a neighbouring front, parts of Virginia and other mid-Atlantic states are expected to get 2 to 4 inches of precipitation through Wednesday. According to the centre, the torrential rain might cause flash floods in cities, minor streams, and isolated rivers. On Tuesday, landslides were anticipated in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The National Weather Service predicts that Fred's centre will fade by Wednesday morning.

Throughout the Atlantic Basin, Fred has been one of three storms spinning about. Tropical Storm Grace, which strengthened early Tuesday after soaking the Dominican Republic and earthquake-ravaged Haiti on Monday, and Tropical Storm Henri, which developed Monday afternoon near Bermuda, were queuing up following Fred.

