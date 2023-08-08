A highway in Arkansas, United States, turned into a blanket of nacho cheese after a large truck carrying the lip-smacking dip suddenly veered to the side and met a collision on Tuesday. The cheesy situation briefly disrupted traffic as teams struggled to contain the mess.

According to USA Today, it took about three to four hours for maintenance workers to clean the Interstate with the help of a backhoe. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the Arkansas Department of Transportation wrote, “Taco Tuesday, anyone? A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled today on I-30 west near Prescott. Things are all clear now and traffic is moving." The department also shared two images of the scene.

While one picture captures the spilled cans of cheese in detail, the second shot offers a complete view of the littered highway. Reacting to it, one user wrote, "Everyone grab a bag of chips and let’s go clean up this nacho cheese!" Another user added, "There goes the price for nachos through the roof." A third user quipped, "I’d be like. I can help cleanup."

Taco Tuesday, anyone? A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled today on I-30 west near Prescott.



Things are all clear now and traffic is moving. pic.twitter.com/e6rKMXTk5Q — Arkansas Department of Transportation (@myARDOT) August 2, 2023

Spill disasters from the past

This isn't the first time that delicious food items have spilled on highways. Just a year ago, the I-80 in California appeared to have been painted red after a truck spewed almost 300,000 red tomatoes over it. The same year, a truck carrying meat dropped the food along an Australian highway after a brake failure.

“The cleanup will take some time,” Victoria Traffic’s account said on X at the time. But this isn't all. One of the most notable cases of spillage occurred in 2019, when New Orleans police had to close a street after a truck carrying 1,000 gallons of syrup leaked, leaving behind a sticky mess.