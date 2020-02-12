The Debate
Truck Driver Uses Cabin As Recording Studio, US Trooper Says 'not Acceptable'

US News

A Washington state trooper was surprised after pulling over a semi-truck and finding out that the truck cabin was used as a recording studio by its driver.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Truck driver

In a recent bizarre incident, a Washington state trooper was surprised after pulling over a semi-truck and finding out that the truck cabin was used as a recording studio by its driver. According to international media reports, Public Information Officer Chris Thorson took to Twitter to show the supersonic cabin of the semi-truck which was also filled with other party supplies. The truck reportedly contained what appeared to be a computerized mixer, headphones and other electronic equipment. 

READ: 'Ignorant' Motorist Drives Over Puddle, Wets Elderly Man On Footpath

While speaking to an international media outlet, Thorson said that the semi-truck cabin also included a microphone that dropped from the ceiling. The police also caught the driver with a bag of white powder which is believed to be drug paraphernalia. The Twitter post hashtagged 'not-acceptable' also received reactions from netizens. 

'End his driving career'

While some netizens joked about the incident, others wanted the police to 'end his driving career'. One user wrote, “In several ways, he had the need for speed”. Another wrote, “So glad the only beat that was dropped was that sick sound of handcuffs on wrists. But hey his new E.P is dropping soon it's called Jailhouse Crack Highway. It's just one 25 minutes fast beat set on repeat”. 

READ: Honda Recalls Minivans To Fix Wiring That Could Be Fire Risk

READ: UK Cabinet Give High Speed Rail The "green Signal"

READ: UK: Motorist Miraculously Escapes After Car Falls Into Sinkhole

Published:
