Truck Driver Uses Cabin As Recording Studio, US Trooper Says 'not Acceptable'

In a recent bizarre incident, a Washington state trooper was surprised after pulling over a semi-truck and finding out that the truck cabin was used as a recording studio by its driver. According to international media reports, Public Information Officer Chris Thorson took to Twitter to show the supersonic cabin of the semi-truck which was also filled with other party supplies. The truck reportedly contained what appeared to be a computerized mixer, headphones and other electronic equipment.

Just when you thought you have heard it all.....Trooper Trombley stopped a semi truck driver for speeding (17 over). After arresting the driver for suspicion of DUI/drugs, he found out that the suspect produces/records music while driving down the highway. #notacceptable pic.twitter.com/QdAdj1ZS4G — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) February 10, 2020

While speaking to an international media outlet, Thorson said that the semi-truck cabin also included a microphone that dropped from the ceiling. The police also caught the driver with a bag of white powder which is believed to be drug paraphernalia. The Twitter post hashtagged 'not-acceptable' also received reactions from netizens.

'End his driving career'

While some netizens joked about the incident, others wanted the police to 'end his driving career'. One user wrote, “In several ways, he had the need for speed”. Another wrote, “So glad the only beat that was dropped was that sick sound of handcuffs on wrists. But hey his new E.P is dropping soon it's called Jailhouse Crack Highway. It's just one 25 minutes fast beat set on repeat”.

Yet we are going to let him off with a couple of tickets. He will continue to do this until he’s punished which this state and country will never. — Kevin Karpinski (@amber_kevin) February 10, 2020

When you spend any amount of time on the road an accident is almost inevitable, but that’s the stuff that ends lives! Absolutely unbelievable! #jailtime #impound — PapaWhisky007 (@PWhisky007) February 10, 2020

Well...at least after he takes a brief hiatus, he will have more time to dedicate to his music career now! #positivethinking — Robert Allen🇺🇸❄️🌮 (@RobertCarnitas) February 10, 2020

