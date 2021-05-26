'True Team Spirit': Students Help Girl, Who's Battling Cancer, Finish A Relay Race | Watch

A video has surfaced on social media that shows a high school cross country team showcasing the true meaning of teamwork. Yeva Klingbeil, a senior at Shenendehowa High School in the United States, diagnosed with cancer, received help from a few of her teammates in completing the relay race at the meet. The uplifting video was shared by ShenAthletics on their Twitter handle. The incredible spirit of Yeva and her team has touched the hearts of netizens who took to the comments section to laud them.

Yeva and her team complete the race

The video uploaded on the microblogging site features three girls walking arm-in-arm with Yeva Klingbeil to complete the 4x1 relay. Just as they finish the race, the rest of the team rushes to congratulate her. Yeva gets a huge round of applause from the audience while players shout her name to praise her spirit. While appreciating Yeva, the Shen athletics in the post said, "Yeva continues her fight with cancer and we continue to be amazed by her spirit." Watch the video here:

What a great moment to see Senior Yeva Klingbeil at today’s girls track & field meet. Yeva’s teammates help her across the line in the 4X1 relay. Yeva continues her fight with cancer and we continue to be amazed by her spirit!! @CoachCloutier @ShenNews @Agostinoni_Ron pic.twitter.com/pMs35dYLgY — ShenAthletics (@ShenAthletics) May 25, 2021

Senior Yeva Klingbeil got diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma in the jaw in October last year. It was a large mass attached to a nerve in her face. Yeva, not only has side effects of chemo and radiation, but her brain stem has damaged, reported by Wynt. She is facing difficulty in swallowing and even breathing on her own. Yeva and her teammates have decided to run a marathon to raise funds and awareness for Yeva's continued recovery.

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has got more than 228K views and several reactions. Netizens amazed by the amazing spirit of Yeva and the sportsman spirit of the team took to the comments section to appreciate them. One user commented, "You go Yeva... keep working and keep fighting. You are making your teammates better each day. Great job Ladies." Another individual commented, "Beautiful humans. Keep fighting Yeva, blessings." Another person wrote, "Tears of pride of those amazing young women." Check out some user reactions.

True team spirit 🙏🏻she’s a fighter! — Angela G. Cardenas (@AngieGC2013) May 26, 2021

Beautiful humans. Keep fighting Yeva, blessings🙏🏿🙏🏿💕💕 — Laverne R Carter (@LaverneRCarter1) May 25, 2021

Tears of pride of those amazing young women👏🏼👏🏼⭐️ — DEBORAH MCCABE (@DEBORAH06909621) May 26, 2021

I cried. Not gonna lie. — Kim Brideau (@KimBrideau6) May 25, 2021

Tears still in eyes🌸💕🙏🏼 — DEBORAH MCCABE (@DEBORAH06909621) May 26, 2021

You go Yeva... keep working and keep fighting. You are making your teammates better each day. Great job Ladies. — Maple Hill Baseball (@Maphillbaseball) May 25, 2021

What a beautiful, loving tribute to a teammate. Kids really understand sportsmanship and humanity. — kypros_47 (@kypros_47) May 25, 2021

This is an example of LIVING... cheers Yeva!! Her Team Mates are showing us how it works!!! Prayers for Yeva... we all need to think of Yeva when we think we are having a tough day.... 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️ — kitty (@kitty96455424) May 25, 2021

Love how all the other teams jump in and cheer as well. — KSUM Sports (@KSUMSports) May 25, 2021

Image: ShenAthletics/Twitter