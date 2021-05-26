Last Updated:

'True Team Spirit': Students Help Girl, Who's Battling Cancer, Finish A Relay Race | Watch

A video has surfaced on the internet that shows a high school cross country team showcasing the true meaning of teamwork. The clip has won the hearts of people.

Apoorva Kaul
Students

A video has surfaced on social media that shows a high school cross country team showcasing the true meaning of teamwork. Yeva Klingbeil, a senior at Shenendehowa High School in the United States, diagnosed with cancer, received help from a few of her teammates in completing the relay race at the meet. The uplifting video was shared by ShenAthletics on their Twitter handle. The incredible spirit of Yeva and her team has touched the hearts of netizens who took to the comments section to laud them.

Yeva and her team complete the race

The video uploaded on the microblogging site features three girls walking arm-in-arm with Yeva Klingbeil to complete the 4x1 relay. Just as they finish the race, the rest of the team rushes to congratulate her. Yeva gets a huge round of applause from the audience while players shout her name to praise her spirit. While appreciating Yeva, the Shen athletics in the post said, "Yeva continues her fight with cancer and we continue to be amazed by her spirit." Watch the video here:

Senior Yeva Klingbeil got diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma in the jaw in October last year. It was a large mass attached to a nerve in her face. Yeva, not only has side effects of chemo and radiation, but her brain stem has damaged, reported by Wynt. She is facing difficulty in swallowing and even breathing on her own. Yeva and her teammates have decided to run a marathon to raise funds and awareness for Yeva's continued recovery.

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has got more than 228K views and several reactions. Netizens amazed by the amazing spirit of Yeva and the sportsman spirit of the team took to the comments section to appreciate them. One user commented, "You go Yeva... keep working and keep fighting. You are making your teammates better each day. Great job Ladies." Another individual commented, "Beautiful humans. Keep fighting Yeva, blessings." Another person wrote, "Tears of pride of those amazing young women." Check out some user reactions.

