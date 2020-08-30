Trump Accuses Congress Of 'leaking' Classified Information From Security Briefings

On August 29, US President Donald Trump accused the Congress of leaking classified information about election security, suspecting House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff in a televised interview with a local broadcaster. He further revealed that US’ Intel Chief, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, will halt briefings for congress members and both House and Senate Select Committees on Security Intelligence with immediate effect on Capitol Hill, saying, the administration has “got tired” of the leak. ODNI will give congressional panel written updates instead, a senior administration official confirmed with a local news media outlet.

“They leaked the information, and what’s even worse, they leaked the wrong information and we got tired of it,” Trump told reporters while attending news briefing on Hurricane Laura in Orange, Texas.

No further details about evidence of the leak to support his statement were made. “Director Ratcliffe brought information into the committee and the information leaked,” Trump said on air in an interview. “Ratcliffe got tired of it, so he wants to do it in a different form because you have leakers on the committee, obviously, leakers that are doing bad things,” he added, at an event in Texas. In response to Trump’s allegations, House Intelligence Committee Chairman, Schiff said that Trump was “projecting”, and as usual, “lying”. “Trump fired the last DNI for briefing Congress on Russian efforts to help his campaign. Now he's ending briefings altogether. Trump doesn't want the American people to know about Russia's efforts to aid his re-election," Schiff claimed on Twitter.

Read: US Trump Signs Autographs, Suggests Sale On Ebay

Read: Trump Visits Warehouse For Storm Relief Supplies

An administration official, on condition of anonymity, informed sources of local US news broadcasters that the Department of Justice, Department of Defense, and Department of Homeland Security, will continue to brief Congress, while DNI suspends the official in-person updates. The committee, as per a DNI official will still have access to written intelligence reports and can uphold interrogation surrounding nuances with respect to written documentation. Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Intelligence Chairman reportedly called out the decision as “shameful”.

Citing the DNI’s House address scheduled for September, they were reported saying, that the committee rightfully deserved to stay “informed” and that the hearsay verdict demonstrates that Trump Administration had engaged in a politicised effort to withhold election-related information. Pelosi appealed to the Administration and Intelligence Community to resume briefings, and if unwilling to, the Intelligence must consider the full range of tools available to the House to compel compliance. September Congress briefings, as per an agency report, now stood cancelled.

US intelligence community 'warned' about intervention

Earlier, in July, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director Christopher Krebs had claimed that the US hadn’t witnessed solid evidence of foreign adversaries or “covert” interferences to manipulate voting via hacking systems unlike the foreign collusion suspected 4 years ago. Recently, the US intelligence community's (IC) top security official had reportedly warned about foreign intervention, saying, China "prefers" an outcome, and Russia and Iran were attempting to influence Presidential elections via “covert and overt influence” in an intelligence report.

Read: Trump Supporters, Counter-protesters Clash In Portland

Read: Trump Asked About Possible Visit To Kenosha

(Image Credit: AP)