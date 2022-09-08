Trump Accuses FBI Of Stealing Medical Records, Likens Agency To USSR

In yet another accusation against the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), former President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the agents that executed the search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida stole his medical records. US District Judge Aileen Cannon revealed in a court order that the FBI had taken "medical documents, correspondence related to taxes, and accounting information" from Trump's home among other documents that they labelled as "classified." Trump, in a Truth Social rant, compared the FBI to the former USSR. FBI, he said, committed “​a definite NO, NO” by removing tax and medical records as they searched through his residence on Aug. 8, likening the act to the “Days of the Soviet Union.”

Judge Cannon ruled 'special master' be appointed to review documents

As the FBI agents sifted through the trove of documents at the ex-president’s Palm Beach home, they confiscated the non-governmental records relating to Donald Trump’s health and accounts. On Monday, Judge Cannon ruled that a “special master” must be appointed to review the documents by Trump’s legal team, agreeing to the request of the ex-Republican Head of the State. The judge asked the FBI to separate the former president’s personal items aside from the governmental records and papers.

Mar-a-Lago. Credit: AP

“Not only did the FBI steal my Passports in the FBI Raid and Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago, but it has just been learned through court filings that they also improperly took my complete and highly confidential medical file and history, with all the bells and whistles (at least they’ll see that I’m very healthy, an absolutely perfect physical specimen!), plus personal Tax Records (Illegal to take), and lawyer/client/privileged information, a definite NO, NO,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform. ​

Trump had similarly accused the FBI of "stealing" his three passports on his platform when the agents executed a search warrant, but the passports were then duly handed back by the agents to the ex-president. Taking to Truth Social, Trump had said, “Wow! In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three passports (one expired), along with everything else,” he said. “This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country. Third World!” This was yet another accusation levelled by the former president against FBI agents just days after FBI Director Christopher Wray decried the “deplorable and dangerous” threats being issued against the law enforcement officers following the search. The warrant, he reminded, was in connection with unclassified documents that Trump allegedly did not turn in to the National Archives.