Trump ‘acted Tough’ With Putin On Camera, Reveals Stephanie Grisham’s New Memoir

Former US President Donald Trump told Russian President Vladimir Putin that he would “put on a tough act for the cameras” during the summit and “talk with you when they are gone,” Trump-era White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has stated in her forthcoming new memoir, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now” accessed by The Washington Post. The ex-US leader had the awkward discreet conversation with Putin during the 2019 Group of 20 Summit, wherein he said, “Okay, I’m going to act a little tougher with you for a few minutes. But it’s for the cameras, and after they leave, we’ll talk. You understand,” Grisham reported in the book due out on October 5.

The summit was held just a few months ahead of the explosive special counsel Mueller Report on alleged Russian collusion and election interference during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Trump’s Helsinki summit of 2018 where the US-Russia leaders appeared on the same stage for the first time put him in a sensitive spot after he, alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, publicly rebuked US intelligence and FBI about Russian interference report for the 2016 presidential election and instead accepted the former KGB officer's denials. Trump told the reporters that he “doesn’t see any reason why Russia would be responsible.” He later made statements, saying, “President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today.”

Putin-Trump like 'two friends chatting in a bar'

US First lady Melania Trump's chief of staff Grisham referenced Fiona Hill, the then top administration adviser on Russian matters in the book, further revealing that at the Osaka meeting, the Russian president used a “fiendishly simple tactic”. She quoted US State Department translator for Trump for the Russian language, Marina Gross, as saying that listening to the two leaders was like “eavesdropping on two friends chatting in a bar.” Grisham resigned following the insurrection on January 6.

“As the meeting began, Fiona Hill leaned over and asked me if I had noticed Putin’s translator, who was a very attractive brunette woman with long hair, a pretty face, and a wonderful figure. She proceeded to tell me that she suspected the woman had been selected by Putin specifically to distract our president,” former White House Press Secretary and the East Wing communications director wrote in the memoir.

When asked about the comments on his former Secretary’s book, Trump told CNN, “Too bad that sleaze bag publishers continue to report this very boring garbage. We and the MAGA movement are totally used to it.” The American corp also reported his spokeswoman, Liz Harrington, labelling the book as another “pitiful attempt to cash in on the President's strength and sell lies about the Trump family.” CNN also contacted Melania Trump's office for a take, and reported that the former First Lady stated that the book was an attempt by Grisham “to redeem herself after a poor performance as press secretary.”