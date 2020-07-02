Trump Admin Announces Intent To Revoke Working Rights Of Spouses Of H-1B Visa Holders

US President Donald Trump in his spring 2020 action plan announced his administration's intent to revoke the working rights of spouses of H-1B visa holders. According to reports, the Trump administration has proposed to revoke the program that provides working rights to H-4 visa holders, which is given to spouses of H-1B visa holders.

Media reports suggest that the plan will be published in September and if implemented it will impact as many as one lakh H-4 visa holders who hold an employment authorisation document (EAD). Trump administration's latest move is reportedly to please certain groups that claim that H-4 visa holders harm the opportunities of American workers.

The Trump administration last week issued a proclamation suspending the issuance of H-1B, H-4, and L-1 visas and also green cards until the end of 2020. Many people, including Apple Inc's CEO Tim Cook, expressed disappointment over the suspension of H-1B work visas.

The H-1B visas are given to workers with specialised skills and the beneficiaries of the program are mostly from India and China. H-1B recipients can only remain in the country legally for 60 days when they are not being paid by their company.

Impact due to COVID-19

Many H-1B visa holders have lost their jobs or have been sent on unpaid leaves due to the growing uncertainty over the coronavirus lockdown that has literally halted the US economy. So far, over 45 million people in the United States have applied for the government's initial unemployment program, which is way higher than the great depression period.

The situation has impacted many H-1B recipients as well, who are in the country providing specialised services in different sectors, including healthcare. Some of the workers have also taken loans, which they fear they won't be able to pay with their average salaries in India if they are forced to return.

