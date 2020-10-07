Trump Imposes New Curbs On H-1B Visas To Protect US Workers; Here's What Has Changed

The United States administration led by Donald Trump has announced new restrictions on H-1B nonimmigrant visa programme which it said is aimed at protecting American workers. The new move also aims at ensuring that H-1B petitions are approved only for qualified beneficiaries and petitioners thus affecting thousands of Indian IT professionals.

The interim final rule was announced by the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday is just less than four weeks ahead of the US presidential election.

Here is what the new rule will do:

1. The rule will narrow the definition of 'speciality occupation'.



2. Additional documentation required by companies to prove that they need the H-1B workers to prevent them from displacing American workers.

3. The new rules would also enhance the department's ability to enforce compliance through worksite inspections and monitor compliance before, during and after an H1-B petition is approved.

The impact of the new rule

The H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China, however, such a decision by the Trump administration is likely to have an adverse consequence on thousands of Indian IT professionals. Already a large number of Indians on the H-1B visas have lost their jobs and are headed back home during the coronavirus pandemic that has severely hit the US economy, according to a report by PTI.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the interim final rule to be published in Federal Register will be effective in 60 days. The department further said the US Citizenship and Immigration Services is forgoing the regular notice and comment period to immediately ensure that employing H-1B workers will not worsen the economic crisis caused by COVID-19 and adversely affect wages and working conditions of similarly employed US workers. In June, the Trump administration suspended the H-1B visas along with other types of foreign work visas until the end of 2020 to protect American workers.

(With PTI inputs)