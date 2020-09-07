Trump Administration Injected $3 Trillion Into US Economy Amid COVID-19: Mnuchin

As Democrats and Republicans fight over the coronavirus relief package, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin boasted about the injection of $3 trillion into the American economy. US economy witnessed the worst contraction since the Great Depression due to the coronavirus pandemic and the response by the government.

The movement restrictions and stay-at-home orders as a part of coronavirus response led to job losses as businesses remained shut for a significant period. Speaking to Fox News, Mnuchin said that there was a fear of reaching 25 per cent unemployment rate but it never came close to that, adding it is down to 8.4 per cent.

The Treasury Secretary said that the Trump administration is working to boost the employment rate by helping small businesses with more stimulus. He added that the government will continue to work on proposed legislation to create seven and a half million jobs to return to the pre-pandemic stage. However, Mnuchin stressed that he couldn’t be more pleased with the way the economic plan is working.

"Let’s do a more targeted bill now and if we need to do more in 30 days we’ll continue to do more,” he said.

Read: Trump Took Several Artwork With Him From US Envoy's Residence In Paris: Report

Read: 'Democrats Practicing 'Massive Disinformation Campaign' In US Polls,' Claims Donald Trump

The United States has reported over 6.4 million coronavirus cases and at least 190,000 related deaths, making America the worst-hit country. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last week that the employers added 1.4 million jobs in August but it remains the US is still down 11.5 million jobs since February. While millions of families need government aid to make ends meet, Democrats and Republican continue to be at loggerheads over the next stimulus package.

Democrats not pleased

Mnuchin said that US President Donald Trump is going to get the unemployment rate to 3-4 per cent in early 2021 when gets re-elected. Democrats have claimed that they are ready to compromise on the stimulus package but Republicans are not willing to meet them at the halfway. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the Democrats will continue reaching out until they achieve a “fair agreement” that meets the needs of all Americans.

“The longer Republicans continue to deny and delay, the more expensive this pandemic will be to the health and economic security of America’s working families. There is no time to waste,” Pelosi said in a statement.

Read: US Election 2020: Harris Launches Scathing Attack On Trump's Denial Of Systematic Racism

Read: German Foreign Minister Calls Trump 'unscrupulous' For Urging Americans To 'vote Twice'