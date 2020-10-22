Trump Admin Proposes $1.8 Billion Arms Sales To Taiwan As 'deterrent To Regional Threats'

US President Donald Trump administration announced on October 21 that it has approved the selling of weapons worth $1.8 billion to Taiwan including air-to-ground missiles. As per the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency’s notice to the Congress, the US State Department has approved the sales to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO). These weapons include 11 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) M142 Launchers, its related equipment that has an estimated cost of $436.1 million along with six MS-110 Recce Pods, its equipment that is worth nearly $367.2 million.

US Defence Agency said in a statement, “This proposed sale serves U.S. national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability.”

“The proposed sale will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, economic and progress in the region,” it added.

Weapons as a ‘deterrent to regional threats’

The Trump administration also said that the recipient will utilise the weapons as a “deterrent to regional threats” while also strengthening homeland defence. The US Defence Agency also said in a statement that the acquisition of HIMARS will contribute to Taiwan’s goal of enhancing its military along with interoperability with the US and other allies. It added, “The recipient will have no difficulty absorbing these systems into its armed forces. The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.”

However, remarkably, the US-Taiwan friendship came amid ongoing tensions of both countries with China. While Trump has been publicly denouncing the Chinese Communist Party and accuses them of spreading the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan is already battling Beijing’s intrusion. China considers Taiwan as its “breakaway province” and has even pledged to use force if necessary.

The arms sale by the US came after two senior Trump administration officials have visited Taiwan since August, a move that irked China at the time. Unlike former administrations at the White House, who managed to maintain warm relations with Taiwan but avoiding China’s “red lines”, the Republican leader’s administration has been more straight forward with its intentions.

