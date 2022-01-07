Trump Admin's Staff To Discuss Ways To Stop Him From Causing Violence: Ex-WH Press Secy

A number of members of former United States President Donald Trump's administration are set to meet next week and try to stop ex-President Donald Trump from manipulating and dividing the country, as the former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham suggests. As per the reports of CNN, Grisham said that they are going to talk about how they can formally do some things to try and stop him and also, the extremism, the kind of violence that has been talked about and continues to divide the country.

Grisham declined to announce who will be accompanying her in the effort but claimed that around 15 of her former colleagues, including some who worked inside the White House, would be present. She stated that some of the authorities are junior to her, while others are senior, according to CNN. She said that some of the officials had casual talks just before the in-person formal meeting that is to be held next week.

Group presently consists of 15-20 Trump administration officials

The group presently consists of 15 to 20 officials of the Trump administration; officials who have criticised the former President ever since the Capitol riots last year on January 6, and believe that his undisputed control of the Republican Party is harming the country. Former senior officials such as Chris Krebs, who led the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and former top White House aides such as John Bolton, who was fired as a national security adviser by Trump in September 2019, were among those invited to the meeting, according to CNN.

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, who has repeatedly criticised Trump, along with Miles Taylor, a former top DHS official and Olivia Troye, who is former homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former US Vice President Mike Pence, is also scheduled to attend the meeting.

Grisham met with a House select committee

Stephanie Grisham met with a House select committee examining the January 6 uprising on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, according to CNN. She was Melania Trump's chief of staff as of January 6, but as a result of the insurgency, she resigned from her position that day, essentially immediately, becoming one of the first Trump administration officials to do so. Grisham stated that she met with the select committee Wednesday for nearly an hour and answered every question that they asked of her, while she added that she will continue to cooperate with them.

