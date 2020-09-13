Trump's Adviser Elected As President Of Latin America Development Bank, Garners Criticism

The United States President Donald Trump's deputy assistant Mauricio Claver-Carone has been elected President of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) on September 13. The bank, which the largest source of development financing in Latin America, elected Claver-Carone as President during an electronic meeting of the Bank’s Board of Governors. Claver-Carone will assume office from October 1 and will succeed current President Luis Alberto Moreno.

Congratulations to Mauricio Claver-Carone, the newly elected President of @the_IDB. Under his leadership and strong advocacy for democratic institutions, the Inter-American Development Bank will advance peace and prosperity in the Western Hemisphere. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 12, 2020

Claver-Carone is currently Senior Director for Western Hemisphere Affairs at the US National Security Council. He previously served as US Representative to the International Monetary Fund and as Senior Advisor to the Under Secretary for International Affairs at the US Department of the Treasury.

To be elected President, a candidate must receive a majority of the total voting power of the IDB’s member countries as well as the support of at least 15 of the 28 regional member countries (26 borrowing member countries, plus Canada and the United States). The IDB has a total of 48 member countries, with Headquarters in Washington, and offices in all borrowing countries as well as in Europe and Asia. Claver-Carone received 30 votes in favour, including 23 from Latin America.

Criticism

Claver-Carone is the first US citizen to be elected president of the Bank, a development that garnered criticism from some South American countries and the European Union for breaking the long-held tradition. Claver-Carone is seen as a conservative who is not going to be good towards Cuba and Venezuela because of his hardline policies against the two States in the past. As President, Claver-Carone will oversee the operations of the IDB Group, which comprises the IDB, IDB Invest, and IDB Lab.

