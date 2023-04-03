Trump Again Lambasts 'corrupt' Manhattan DA, Says 'US Was Not Supposed To Be This Way'

Former President Donald Trump has announced his plans to leave his Florida resort on Monday and travel to New York City. According to a report from the New York Post, he will reportedly make an appearance in court on Tuesday. In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump confirmed that he will be departing Mar-a-Lago at noon on Monday and will be heading to Trump Tower in New York. He stated that on Tuesday morning, he will be attending the Courthouse.

“I will be leaving Mar-a-Lago on Monday at 12 noon, heading to Trump Tower in New York. On Tuesday morning I will be going to, believe it or not, the Courthouse. America was not supposed to be this way!” he wrote on Twitter. Trump also took to Truth Social to attack Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who pursued the indictment against him after a lengthy investigation, which may have involved hush money payments. Trump's comments have raised eyebrows and sparked debate among political observers about the possible implications of his upcoming court appearance.

Trump targets DA

“The Corrupt D.A. has no case. What he does have is a venue where it is IMPOSSIBLE for me to get a Fair Trial (it must be changed!). And a Trump Hating Judge, hand selected by the Soros backed D.A. (he must be changed!). Also has the DOJ working in the D.A.’s Office – Unprecedented!" Trump wrote on his social media. The specifics of the charges against former President Donald Trump remain a mystery as they are currently under seal until the arraignment takes place. However, many believe that the charges are related to the alleged hush money scandal that Trump was embroiled in.

If the charges do indeed pertain to the hush money scandal, prosecutors are expected to argue that the payments made to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal were illegal campaign donations that aided Trump's candidacy during the 2016 election. Meanwhile, Trump's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, has told CNN's Dana Bash that he intends to file a motion to dismiss any charges that may be brought against his client. The potential legal battle ahead has captivated the attention of many political observers, who will be closely watching the developments in the case as they unfold.