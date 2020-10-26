Trump Aide Says 'we're Not Going To Control Pandemic', Claims COVID Is 'just Like A Flu'

On October 25, Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows said in a televised interview that the Trump administration was “not going to control the virus” because it is “like the flu”. The former congressman from North Carolina added that the Republicans were more focused on making the therapeutics and vaccines available. Meadows’ comments come when the head of the White House’s coronavirus task force, US Vice President Mike Pence tested positive for the coronavirus, only a week ahead of the 2020 US elections.

“Because it is a contagious virus just like the flu, we’re not going to contain it,” the White House chief of staff stressed in an interview with CNN's ”State of the Union”. He further added that there was, in fact, a need to make safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines available to the American people. To this, the reporter to CNN responded, “Why not make efforts to contain it?”. Meadows responded, saying, that the sitting US President’s government is focused on making sure that “we have the proper mitigation factors to make sure people don't die.” Meadows denial to contain the coronavirus pandemic was televised as the US recorded 83,178 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in a highest single-day tally as several states now witnessed the surge in case count, with fears of the second wave of the pandemic looming large.

Just landed in Tallahassee, FL to see some amazing American Patriots who know that four more years of President @realDonaldTrump means four more years of American jobs and American families FIRST! — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 24, 2020

Just landed in the Great State of Florida! The people of Lakeland and the Sunshine State are ready for FOUR MORE YEARS of President @realDonaldTrump! — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 24, 2020

Pence to do in-person campaigning

Pence tested positive for the coronavirus after he held a rainy early evening rally in Kinston, North Carolina, a swing state that won US President Donald Trump a sweeping victory in 2016 elections. Meanwhile, Trump attended an in-person rally in New Hampshire, followed by his visit to an orchard in Levant, Maine. According to an Associated Press report, Pence will still, nevertheless, be campaigning in-person despite testing positive, and despite several Trump White House officials infected from the virus. Chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, Marc Short, had also tested positive for coronavirus on October 24, Pence's spokesman, Devin O’Malley informed in a live-streamed address to the media, adding, there was also “a couple of key staff surrounding the vice president” who got it.

