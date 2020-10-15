Trump And Biden Town Halls: What Time Will The Events Start? Where To Watch?

After the first presidential debate on September 30 between US President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden, while the desperation for their second face-off was spiking, the October 15 event was cancelled. Now, in an unprecedented turn of events involving Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis and then refusing to take part in a virtual debate, both contenders for US Election 2020 will hold town halls, simultaneously and separately from two different places addressing two different sets of American voters. Here’s everything about the Trump-Biden town halls on October 15:

What time will Trump-Biden town halls begin?

Donald Trump and Joe Biden will appear on NBC News and ABC America respectively at 8 PM (EST) on October 15 or 5:30 AM (IST) October 16. While Trump will be taking questions from voters in Miami, his town hall will be moderated by the ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie and is expected to last for an hour. ABC will be carrying Biden town hall and will be held at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia and will be moderated by ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos. It is expected to last for at least 90 minutes.

Where can you watch it?

The cable TV owners can watch both town halls on the respective channels. However, viewers across the globe can tune in for Trump’s interaction on the NBC News Livestream and Biden through ABC News’ stream. Apart from this, once the event begins, they will also be present on the YouTube channels of both broadcasters for viewers across the globe watch the events. Here are the links of live streams:

Meanwhile, NBC has said that US President would be at least 3.6 metres away from the moderator and all the audience members would be wearing facemasks. Trump is set to make a strong case for reelection after he tested positive for COVID-19 on October 2, followed by hospitalisation at Walter Reed Medical Center where he received the treatment involving oxygen supplement and experimental antibody cocktail. Since returning to the White House, Trump has kickstarted his campaign by addressing jam-packed crowds who were seen violating social distancing guidelines. However, his latest test for the novel coronavirus was carried out on October 13 that was reviewed by top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci and NIH clinical director Dr Clifford Lane.

