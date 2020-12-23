Trump Announces Wave Of Pardons; Grants Clemency To Ex-campaign Aide And Several Others

Outgoing US President Doanld Trump on Tuesday announced a wave of pre-Christmas pardons including to 2 men who had pleaded guilty in Robert Mueller's investigation and also to Republican allieds who earlier served in Congress and military contractors involved in the deadly shooting of Iraqi civilians. As per local media reports, the White House on Tuesday evening informed that in total, Donald Trump has granted clemency to 15 people and 5 commutations.

The pre-Christmas pardons were given to former campaign aide George Papadopoulos, former US congressmen Duncan Hunter and Chris Collins, and the 4 Blackwater guards involved in the Iraq massacre.

Trump announces pre-Christmas pardons

The batch of pardons announced by the US president also included Dutch lawyer Alex Cen Der Zwaan, who was sentenced to 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to Mueller investigators. Apart from this, Trump also commuted the sentence of a former Republican congressman, Steve Stockman, who was convicted in 2018 of money laundering, conspiracy and other charges related to a scheme to defraud charitable donors.

The issue of clemency grants comes during President's final days in office. Earlier in November, Trump had pardoned hid former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who was charged in connection with Mueller's investigation. The pardon came as the Justice Department was seeking to withdraw its case against Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian ambassador, bringing a dramatic end to his case.

