Trump Appeals To Georgia For Massive Republican Turnout In Crucial Senate Run-off

US President Donald Trump on January 4 appealed to Georgia turnout to defeat the Democratic candidates in the crucial senate run-off. At a GOP campaign rally in Dalton, Ga., the US president asked supporters to push for the Republican control of the Senate in an 80-minute long speech. Furthermore, he reiterated that the Republicans “should have” won the down-ballot race in Georgia, and the 2020 presidential election which, Trump described, was “rigged”. Additionally, the US president berated Georgia’s election officials and Republican leaders of the state, threatening that he would contest Gov. Brian Kemp out when he seeks re-election in 2022.

Speaking from Dalton’s regional airport in a campaign for GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, Trump said in a live-streamed address, "Our country is depending on you. The whole world is watching the people of Georgia." He further appealed to the conservative, rural region for a more enthusiastic early voting turnout, adding that there was “little doubt” about the Rep. candidates’ victory. "I want to thank you very much, Georgia. By the way, there's no way we lost Georgia. There's no way. That was a rigged election. But we're still fighting it,” Trump told the cheering crowd, repeating his own election results grievances and voter fraud claims.

Trump: Make 1 Rep. candidate win

In his appeal, Trump asked the crowd to make at least one of the Republican candidates win, and his party then will be able to maintain its hold on the chamber while Dems needed to win both seats for 50-50 split that will need Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote. "There's no way we lost Georgia," he added. "I had two elections. I won both of them,” Trump stressed as he spoke to his supporters from the stage. "If the liberal Democrats take the Senate and the White House — and they're not taking this White House — we're going to fight like hell, I'll tell you right now,” the US president said.

Trump asked supporters to "go out and vote" for Senator David Perdue who led his Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff by over 80,000. He was unable to get a 50 per cent turnout to avoid runoff as Democrat candidate Raphael Warnock gained more votes. However, Senator Kelly Loeffler and Congressman Doug Collins managed to lead with combined votes, leaving their Democratic rival trailing behind.

