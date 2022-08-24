Trump Appears To Acknowledge About Illegal Holding Of Official Documents In Filing: Report

In his court declaration regarding the documents that were seized from his Florida club, former US President Donald Trump seemed to acknowledge that he illegally retained official government records. He stated that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) may be able to assert executive privilege over some of the documents it has gathered. Trump's attorneys argued in a motion filed on Monday, August 22, that the court ought to appoint a "special master" to separate out and decide which documents the justice department can examine as evidence because of privilege issues, The Guardian reported.

However, Trump's claim that some of the documents are subject to executive privilege protections suggests that he was not entitled to keep those records and should have handed them over to the National Archives at the end of his tenure in January 2021. According to reports, the motion also appeared to acknowledge that Trump breached one of the laws pertaining to the illegal removal of government records that were included on the search warrant the FBI used to raid the former President's Mar-a-Lago house in Florida.

Trump held more than 300 documents with classified markings: Report

"If Trump is acknowledging that he’s in possession of documents that would have any colorable claim of executive privilege, those are by definition presidential records and belong at the National Archives,” said Asha Rangappa, a former FBI agent and former associate dean at Yale Law School, The Guardian reported. According to reports, Trump kept more than 300 documents with classified markings at his Mar-a-Lago house. He submitted around 150 of them to the National Archives and Records Administration in January 2022, whereas, the remaining were either given to the US Department of Justice by his officials in June or were seized during the recent raid conducted by the FBI, New York Times reported.

Earlier in January, the National Archives, which is in charge of gathering presidential material, recovered the items which sparked a months-long Justice Department investigation into whether Trump was unlawfully holding secret materials at his house in Florida. According to the Presidential Records Act, which was adopted in 1978, White House records must be preserved as the US government's property. Former FBI officials claimed that possession of the government's records by Trump was a "potential crime" which led to the raid at his house on August 8.

