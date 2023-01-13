Trump Appointee Chosen By US Attorney-General To Investigate Joe Biden Documents

The US Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to take over the investigation into the Obama-era classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s home and former private office reported CNN. This counsel appointed is Robert Hur, a former Donald Trump-appointed federal prosecutor and former top justice department official

While talking about Robert Hur, Garland said “I strongly believe that the normal processes of this department can handle all investigations with integrity. But under the regulations, the extraordinary circumstances here require the appointment of a special counsel for this matter,” reported CNN

He further added, “This appointment underscores for the public the department’s commitment to independence and accountability, and particularly sensitive matters and to making decisions indisputably guided only by the facts and the law.” All the resources Hur needs to conduct his work would be provided said the US attorney General.

Whereas, Robert Hur affirmed that he would conduct the assigned investigation with fair, impartial, and dispassionate judgment. "I intend to follow the facts swiftly and thoroughly, without fear or favor, and will honor the trust placed in me to perform this service,” said Hur while talking about the investigation for which he has been appointed, as per Associated Press.

US classified files discovered

This decision to the appointment of Robert Hur comes after the statement by the White House released by the spokesperson Ian Sams. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, " Statement from White House Counsel's Office on ongoing cooperation with the Archives and Department of Justice:" He shared a snip of the statements with the tweet. The statement shared that Biden’s aides have located files with classified markings at two locations, Biden’s garage and an adjacent room, inside his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Garland in November had appointed a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigations into the retention of national defense information at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and parts of January 6, 2021, insurrection. With this new move, the current president Joe Biden and his immediate predecessor Donald Trump would be investigated by Robert Hur at the same time.