Trump Asked Justice Dept To Declare 2020 US Elections As 'corrupt', Reveal Leaked Notes

Former US President Donald Trump had asked his senior Justice Department officials to declare the 2021 US elections, that promised victory to the then-Dem presidential elect Joe Biden, as “corrupt and fraudulent,” new handwritten notes recovered from Trump’s tenure have confirmed. In a phone call that the ex-US commander in chief made to the then-Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, he said, ”Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the R. Congressmen," notes obtained from Rosen's deputy Richard Donoghue reveals.

The alleged call was made by Trump on December 27, and the conversation documented by the former Acting Attorney General’s deputy was released on Friday by the US House Oversight Committee.

Donald Trump had called his acting attorney general every day during the concluding days of his presidency, the notes made clear. He had raised the 'voter fraud’ claims with them, as well as had made appeals to overturn the election results until he explicitly asked the Justice Department to declare the election results as corrupt, and therefore invalid. The documents the House Oversight and Reform Committee published give insight into Trump’s extraordinary campaign to overturn the 2021 election results in favour of the Republicans.

House committee has been leading an investigation on Trump’s efforts to influence the results of the polls, which in many states he had alleged was ‘stolen’. Trump had labelled the elections as fraudulent in Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Arizona, and had questioned the absentee ballots tally.

The former US leader had told his election campaign trail gatherers that Pennsylvania witnessed more ballots than there were voters in the state, although that claim later proved to have no merit. In the notes, the deputy wrote: “Justice Department should be able to check on that quickly.” It also mentions that Trump should understand that the “DOJ can’t and won’t snap its fingers and change the outcome of the election.”

The ex-US president also named congressmen Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Rep. Scott Perry (R-Penn.), and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) all of whom he said will “investigate” voter fraud on his behalf. In subsequent calls, presumably, as notes suggest Donald Trump asked Justice Department to act quickly saying “people are angry" —blaming DOJ for inaction. At one point he said, “people want me to replace DOJ leadership”.

'Figure out what to do' with Biden's son, Trump asks DOJ

The notes weren’t limited or restricted to the electoral process, but other discussions related to current US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden. Trump asked the DOJ officials to “figure out what to do” with Biden’s son as he added, “People will criticize the DOJ if he’s not investigated for real.” It also mentions DOJ’s meeting with Trump administration officials and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in relation to the Italygate theory that claimed Italian defense contractors were coordinating with CIA officials.