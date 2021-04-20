Trump Asks Biden To Reimpose Travel Ban To Keep US 'safe From Radical Islamic Terrorism'

Former US President Donald Trump has urged successor Joe Biden to reinstate the travel ban on certain Muslim countries in order to keep the country safe from “radical Islamic terrorism.” During his presidential tenure, Trump had imposed a stringent ban on citizens from several Muslim states including Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, and Sudan amongst others. However, Biden revoked Executive Order 13769 and its related proclamations in the first month of his taking the Oval office.

"If Joe Biden wants to keep our country safe from radical Islamic terrorism, he should reinstitute the foreign country travel ban and all of the vetting requirements on those seeking admission that go with it, along with the refugee restrictions I successfully put in place," Trump said in a statement on April 19.

'Don't repeat mistakes'

Furthermore, he highlighted that terrorists operate throughout the world and recruit online. Asking Biden to refrain from repeating mistakes made by Europe and the US prior to ‘Trump era’, he added that America needed to have “smart, commonsense rules in place”. Donald Trump, who served as 45th President of the country, and has been reputedly lampooned for spreading anti-muslim sentiments in the country.

Trump's call comes two days after he lauded his successor for the decision of full troop withdrawal from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks but criticised his timeline. News Agency ANI reported citing a US media publication that the former Commander-in-chief of the American army had offered his support to US President Joe Biden’s plans to redeploy the over 2,500 US troops remaining in war-stricken Afghanistan. Reportedly, Trump also urged Biden to end the ‘longest war’ of the US well before September 11 that POTUS announced last week.

In a statement, Donald Trump said in a statement on Sunday that while leaving Afghanistan is "a wonderful and positive thing to do," but added that "we should keep as close to that schedule as possible...Getting out of Afghanistan is a wonderful and positive thing to do. I planned to withdraw on May 1st, and we should keep as close to that schedule as possible.”

(Inputs, Image Credits: AP)