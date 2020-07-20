Trump Attacks Likely Opponent Joe Biden Over His Ability To Lead The Country

US President Donald Trump on July 19 took a pot-shot at his likely Democrat opponent Joe Biden saying that the former vice-president is 'not competent to lead the country' when asked if he thought the 77-year-old was senile. Trump during an interview with Fox News targetted Joe Biden with conjectures saying that if he wins the presidential election he will defund the police, impose more taxes and religion will be gone, referring to church services banned in Democratic states due to coronavirus pandemic.

The interview came as new polling results showed Joe Biden comfortably ahead of the current president in terms of dealing with the current health crisis and the ongoing racial unrest, both of which have been a major headline grabber in the country for the past few months. Donald Trump during the interview was asked that if he would accept the results of the upcoming presidential polls in November, if he loses, to which the Republican candidate said he will see, he is not going to just say yes.

'Envy of the world'

Trump further went on to defend the handling of the coronavirus pandemic by his administration reiterating that the United States conducting more tests than any other country in the world saying, "we are the envy of the world when it comes to testing." Donald Trump added that he will eventually be proved right on what he said in March about the virus that it will disappear. Trump also defended his stand on not asking people to wear a face-covering in public, saying that people should have certain freedoms.

