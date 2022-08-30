Trump Bats For Re-elections After Zuckerberg Says Facebook Quelled Story On Hunter Biden

Former US President Donald Trump, who is currently facing flak for mishandling classified documents found from his Mar-a-Lago home during the FBI search, has again called for re-election. The major development came after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted that that Facebook algorithmically censored the 'Hunter Biden laptop story' for a week. Though Zuckerberg cited an order from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as the reason behind the suppression of the story, Trump contested the claims and demanded to hold the Presidential elections again.

Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said Facebook action on Hunter Biden’s laptop story would have swayed the election in his favour-- a claim that Mark refuted during a podcast programme-- The Joe Rogan Experience. "FBI came to us...some folks on our team. They were like, Hey, just so you know...you should be high alert. We thought there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election, we have it on notice. That's basically...there's about to be some kind of dump that's similar to that. So just be vigilant," said Zuckerberg when asked whether Hunter Biden's story was censored.

However, Trump contested the claims and called to declare the last election a "highly compromised" one. “REMEDY: Declare the rightful winner or, and this would be the minimal solution, declare the 2020 Election irreparably compromised and have a new Election, immediately!" Trump wrote on his social media platform.

Trump's bogus claim

It is worth noting that Presidential candidate Joe Biden secured seven million more votes than Trump during the 2020 elections. The vote comprises 4% of the total vote secured by all the candidates. Biden paved the path of victory as he managed to win the major states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin. All of the states were earlier won by Trump during the 2016 Presidential elections. During several Trump support rallies post losing elections, he made claims about winning the Presidential election and blamed major voters' fraud for Biden taking an oath for the US President. However, he never gave any concrete evidence in support of his claims.

