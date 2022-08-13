Trump Being Probed For Potential Obstruction Of Justice, Espionage Act Violations: Warrant

Ex-US President Donald Trump is being investigated possibly for the violation of three federal laws, including the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice, revealed the search warrant by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to reports, the agents who raided into the former American President's Palm Beach home, were seeking evidence about mishandling classified documents during his tenure as president of the US, which they retrieved following the comprehensive 9-hour search. As reported by Politico, the warrant unveiled that Trump was being probed for breaching the Espionage Act, a conviction for which may result in imprisonment.

The developments came after the US Department of Justice (DoJ) disclosed some deatils of the search warrant following criticism from Trump and his allies in GOP. The unprecedented search of Trump's plush Mar-a-Lago resident was pushed by US Attorney General Merrick Garland and the revelations underscore the gravity of the probe stemming from allegations that the former President played with the country's top secret documents. The court-authorised raid was confirmed by Trump himself, some four days ago.

Trump's spox claims the retrieved documents were 'deemed to be classified'

In response to the FBI's move, Trump's spokesperson claimed that the documents retrieved as sensitive secrets "were deemed to be classified" by the former President himself, explaining that the power to categorise the documents is entrusted to the state head himself. “The power to classify and declassify documents rests solely with the President of the United States. The idea that some paper-pushing bureaucrat, with classification authority delegated BY THE PRESIDENT, needs to approve of declassification is absurd,” the statement read, as quoted by Politico.

However, the aforementioned clause does not nullify the fact that the ex-President was supposed to hand over all federal documents following his exit from the Oval Office as the federal law incriminates the destruction or concealment of documents that hinder government investigation. Further, the federal law also prohibits the unlawful removal of government documents more generally. If proved guilty of violating any of the detailed laws would result in serious repercussions. For the Espionage Act, the US has a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. Further, the statute for obstruction of government proceedings has a maximum penalty of 20 years, while the statute for the destruction of records can also bar anyone convicted from holding future office.

As a result of the search warrant signed on August 5 by federal magistrate Bruce Reinhart, the FBI found a "leather-bound box of documents, binder of photos and handwritten notes." In addition, other items listed under recovery from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida also indicated the presence of "miscellaneous top secret documents and miscellaneous confidential documents."

(Image: AP)