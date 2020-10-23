Trump Blames Pelosi For Stalling COVID-19 Relief Bill, Says 'She Won't Approve It, I Do'

As US President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden clashed in the final 2020 Presidential debate, deriding each other’s party for the failure of policies, President Trump put forth a coherent defense against coronavirus aid relief, saying, Pelosi stalled the passage, while he is "prepared to sign." Blaming Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s failed attempts at negotiating a deal with Republicans, Trump said, “Pelosi doesn't want to approve it, but I do”, adding, “she doesn't want to do anything to help”. He further attacked the Dem house speaker saying, that she wants to have “some victory” on a date “called November 3rd” while “we’re ready, willing, and able to do something.”

Trump’s rebuttal, blaming the Democrats for the delay in the second round of coronavirus aid relief comes as House Speaker Pelosi extended 48 hours to the White House to reach a coronavirus stimulus deal and later announced that the deal was “just about there”. Meanwhile, Dem nominee Biden reminded US President Donald Trump that the Democratic-controlled House had an on and off a negotiation with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and even passed a relief bill a few months ago which was paid no heed by the GOP-led Senate. Further, Biden examined Trump’s response, asking, why he hadn’t taken the initiative to discuss the relief aid with his “Republican friends” to expedite it, given people were severely impacted with coronavirus pandemic.

Nancy Pelosi couldn’t care less about the American People or the great American Worker. She should approve needed STIMULUS now. Most other Dems agree. Republicans are ready to go, I am ready to sign!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2020

Does the "moderator" know which branch of government writes the laws? — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) October 23, 2020

🚨🚨 Today Chuck Schumer and Senate Dems once again BLOCKED a clean COVID relief bill.



Don't let them blame @realDonaldTrump.

Don't let them blame Mitch McConnell.



Every time Republicans try to deliver aid to Americans, Dems block it to play politics.



RT so everyone knows! — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 21, 2020

Trump’s Senate ally warns GOP

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, President Donald Trump’s Senate ally had earlier warned republicans not to go ahead with lopsided $2 trillion relief, pressing that the White House would have repercussions even as Pelosi, Mnuchin edged closer to hitting a deal. At a private lunch, Kentucky Republican asserted that a Pelosi driven deal would violate conservative position in senate Republicans familiar with the event told sources of US broadcaster ABC on condition of anonymity.

McConnell insisted that the relief package must only and only pass the Democratic-controlled House with “Trump's blessing”, and then it can be put on the floor of the Senate. Meanwhile, Pelosi said at a press conference that she and Mnuchin had disagreements on refundable tax credits for the working poor. Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s spokesperson confirmed on Twitter that the two [Pelosi and Mnuchin] had "more clarity and common ground” and "both sides are serious about finding a compromise."

