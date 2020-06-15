Last Updated:

Trump Blames ‘slippery Ramp’ With ‘no Handrail’ For His Unsteady Walk At West Point

US Prez Donald Trump sparked concerns about his health with his sluggish walk on the ramp, balance problems as he headed into a gruelling re-election campaign.

Shubham Bose
US: Trump tweets defending himself, claims ramp was 'Very Slippery'

US President Donald Trump on Sunday sparked concerns about his health with his sluggish walk on the ramp, balance problems, and trouble enunciating certain words as he headed into a gruelling re-election campaign. In a tweet, the US President defended his slow walk after giving the commencement address at West Point, which sparked attention on social media. 

Videos posted to social media showed Trump walking gingerly down the ramp after giving a commencement address at the US Military Academy at West Point. Responding to speculation about his health, Trump blamed a “slippery” ramp for his unsteady walk.

Trump's dismissive response

The US President in a tweet explained that the only reason he appeared to have an unsteady walk was that the ramp was very slippery and there was no guardrail he could use for support. Trump also claimed that while he “ran” the final stretch of the ramp, "Fake News" media houses were trying to have some fun by saying that he was about to fall.

Take a look at Trump walking gingerly down the ramp at West Point:

Trump struggles to lift glass of water

On June 14, Donald Trump turned 74 and is the oldest US President in history during the time of his swearing-in ceremony. This has caused a few to raise questions about the US President’s health and if he is fit for office. Another video from his speech at West Point that is being widely circulated shows the US President attempting to drink a glass of water with his right hand but being unable to lift it up sufficiently so that he has to use his left hand for support.  Take a look at that video below.

