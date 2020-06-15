Trump Blames ‘slippery Ramp’ With ‘no Handrail’ For His Unsteady Walk At West Point

US President Donald Trump on Sunday sparked concerns about his health with his sluggish walk on the ramp, balance problems, and trouble enunciating certain words as he headed into a gruelling re-election campaign. In a tweet, the US President defended his slow walk after giving the commencement address at West Point, which sparked attention on social media.

Videos posted to social media showed Trump walking gingerly down the ramp after giving a commencement address at the US Military Academy at West Point. Responding to speculation about his health, Trump blamed a “slippery” ramp for his unsteady walk.

Trump's dismissive response

The US President in a tweet explained that the only reason he appeared to have an unsteady walk was that the ramp was very slippery and there was no guardrail he could use for support. Trump also claimed that while he “ran” the final stretch of the ramp, "Fake News" media houses were trying to have some fun by saying that he was about to fall.

The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery. The last thing I was going to do is “fall” for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2020

Take a look at Trump walking gingerly down the ramp at West Point:

Trump had trouble walking down the ramp at the West Point grad ceremony. Balance & gait issues are part of his dementia symptoms. Bad planning here. His forward lean on a down slope w/ a normal sized step would make him fall over. To stay upright he had to take baby shuffle steps pic.twitter.com/skxlmFtgb7 — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) June 13, 2020

Read: Floridians Mark Trump's Birthday With Flotillas, Caravans

Read: Trump Moved Tulsa Rally Date After Learning About Juneteenth

Trump struggles to lift glass of water

On June 14, Donald Trump turned 74 and is the oldest US President in history during the time of his swearing-in ceremony. This has caused a few to raise questions about the US President’s health and if he is fit for office. Another video from his speech at West Point that is being widely circulated shows the US President attempting to drink a glass of water with his right hand but being unable to lift it up sufficiently so that he has to use his left hand for support. Take a look at that video below.

#TrumpIsNotWell look at him drinking water today at West Point pic.twitter.com/M48P0Aduvl — Kikkay (@NikkisBubble) June 14, 2020

Read: Trump Rally Called ‘dangerous Move’ In Age Of Coronavirus

Read: Biden Slams Trump For Rolling Back Protection To LGBTQ+ Patients, Going Back On Progress