Former US President Donald Trump has blamed the Biden administration for ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine. Addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Florida, Trump recalled his term as the US President and stressed that the world was a peaceful place as America was strong. In his speech at the CPAC, he called the Russian President "smart" and added that NATO countries "are not so smart", ANI cited Sputnik report. He further insisted that the problem is that the leaders of the US are "dumb."

"The problem is not that Putin is smart, which of course he is smart, but the real problem is that our leaders are dumb," Sputnik quoted Trump as saying.

'Putin is playing Biden like a drum': Trump

Calling US President "weak and grossly incompetent," Trump emphasized that Biden's administration has resulted in the ongoing situation in Ukraine. He asserted that previously, Washington was known for being "powerful, cunning and smart." However, he added that America is now perceived as a "stupid country." Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is playing his US counterpart Biden "like a drum."

"Putin is playing Biden like a drum and it's not a pretty thing as somebody that loves our country to watch," Trump said at the CPAC.

'Furthermore, Trump said that if he had been the US President, this would not have happened and he would have easily been able to "stop this travesty." Moreover, he underscored that he has been the only US President of the 21st century under whose administration Russia has not launched a military aggression against another country. He further recalled that under the administration of former US President George Bush, Barack Obama, Russia had invaded Georgia and Crimea. The former US president criticized Biden for letting Putin get away with the attack on Ukraine and called it a “travesty” and “an assault on humanity”.

"Under Bush, Russia invaded Georgia. Under Obama, Russia took Crimea. Under Biden, Russia invaded Ukraine. I stand as the only President of the 21st century on whose watch Russia did not invade another country," Donald Trump said at the CPAC.

Trump calls Russian attack on Ukraine 'appalling'

Former United States President Donald Trump condemned the military offensive by Russia. In addition, he sympathised with the 'proud people of Ukraine' and prayed for them. In his speech at the Conservative Political Conference (CPAC), Trump said, "The Russian attack on Ukraine is appalling. It is an outrage and atrocity that should never have been allowed to occur. We are praying for the proud people of Ukraine. God bless them all."

Russia-Ukraine War

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to intensify for the fourth day in a row after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation on 24 February. Ukraine Health Minister Viktor Lyashko on Saturday, 26 February, said that at least 198 Ukrainians have been killed, which includes three children, according to ANI. Furthermore, Viktor Lyashko said that 1,115 people, including 33 children have been injured in the military offensive.

