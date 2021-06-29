Trump Blasts Former Ally McConnell After Book Reveals He Pushed Back Voter Fraud Claims

Former US President Donald Trump has lambasted Senate Minority leader and once his loyal aid Mitch McConnell after a book revealed that it was McConnell who urged Former Attorney General William Barr to push back against Trump’s claim of voter fraud. McConnell’s stance against Trump came into the limelight after Barr in his book Betrayal disclosed that McConnell feared that the then President’s rhetoric would cost Republicans’ Senate runoffs in Georgia. It is imperative to note that Betrayal also talks about the deteriorating relationship between Trump and Barr as the Republicans became more adamant on his claim that 2020 US Presidential polls were rigged.

"Had Mitch McConnell fought for the Presidency like he should have, there would right now be Presidential Vetoes on all of the phased Legislation that he has proven to be incapable of stopping," said the former President in a statement.

'Too bad I backed him'

Furthermore, Trump also accused McConnell of not “fighting” for the White House and “blowing it for the country”. “Too bad, I backed him in Kentucky, he would have primaried and lost,” the former President added. Trump continued his slamming of Senator while speaking to The Hill later. He said that had McConnel intervened in the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral votes, he would not be in navigating “bipartisan infrastructural talks” today.

Former Attorney General William Barr had undercut Trump's claims at multiple fronts and even said he saw no reason to appoint a counsel to probe the president’s claim about the 2020 election fraud or name tax investigations of Hunter Biden. Although a Trump loyalist, Barr previously contradicted the US president's election fraud claim saying that the Justice Department did not have any evidence in the case. Barr resigned on December 14 and was replaced by acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

Joe Biden, who ultimately emerged as the winner in the Presidential Pols, also the record for most votes received and has amassed over 70 million. The record was held by former US President Barack Obama, who in the 2008 election received nearly 69,498,516 votes when he beat late Republican Senator John McCain. According to The New York Times, the Democratic nominee broke the record at 1:30 pm EST on November 4. While Trump refused to concede power, he finally gave up in late January and Joe Biden swore in as America's 46th President on January 20.

Image: AP