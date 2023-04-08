Trump Blasts ‘moron’ Biden After White House Blames Him For Chaotic Afghan Withdrawal

Former US President, Donald Trump, on Friday blasted Joe Biden after the White House published a statement blaming the former Trump administration for the chaotic withdrawal of the US forces from Afghanistan. Biden's administration, a day earlier, defended its botched exit from Kabul on 30 August 2021, blaming the Republican leader Donald Trump for "creating conditions that severely constrained."

Trump has returned to his Florida residence Mar-a-Lago after he appeared at a Manhattan Court where was arraigned. He faces criminal indictment on 34 counts of falsifying business records. As the White House released a 12-page document outlining the "conditions" that led to the abrupt US exit from Afghanistan in 2021 it pushed the blame of the failure on the Trump administration.

The Democrats also sent the related classified documents on Kabul's exit to various Congressional committees. Biden was “severely constrained” by former president Trump’s decisions to draw down troops' presence, the classified report suggests. "President Biden's choices for how to execute a withdrawal from Afghanistan were severely constrained by conditions created by his predecessor,” the document, now widely circulating, read.

The former Trump administration had negotiated a withdrawal agreement with the Taliban which was implemented, somewhat chaotically, by the Biden administration. When Biden took office on January 20, 2021, says the White House report, “the Taliban were in the strongest military position that they had been in since 2001, controlling or contesting nearly half of the country.” As Biden faced Trump's deadline of withdrawing, the US had an estimated 2,500 troops on the ground, drawn down from 2001.

“The intelligence was clear that if we did not leave in accordance with that agreement, the Taliban would recommence attacks on our forces," US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testified on September 28, 2022. The testimony made it into the classiifed documents.

'Hopeless Joe Biden has new disinformation game': Trump

Trump took to his Twitter-like social media platform, Truth Social post, to bash Biden's administration for releasing the classified material. “These 'Morons' in the White House, who are systematically destroying our Country, headed up by the biggest Moron of them all, Hopeless Joe Biden, have a new disinformation game they are playing - Blame “TRUMP” for their grossly incompetent SURRENDER in Afghanistan," Trump wrote. “I watched this disaster unfold just like everyone else. I saw them take out the Military FIRST, GIVE $85 Billion of military equipment, allow the killing of our soldiers, and leave Americans behind. Biden is responsible, no one else!”, the post continued.

White House National Security Coordinator for Strategic Communications, after the chaotic exit, has said that Biden was "very proud of how the men and women of the military, the Foreign Service, and the intelligence community conducted this withdrawal." “The president's very proud of how the men and women of the military, the Foreign Service, and the intelligence community conducted this withdrawal," Kirby said at a briefing later. "I've been around operations my entire life, and there's not a single one that ever goes perfectly according to plan,” he added, touting the messed up pull-out plan. When asked about the inaccurate intelligence assessment on the ground, Kirby blamed former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for fleeing the country. "No agency predicted the rapid fleeing of President Ghani who had indicated to us his intention to remain in Afghanistan up until he departed on the 15th of August," Kirby noted. As many as 175 people, including 13 US Marines were killed in the ISIS-planted bomb blast at the Hamid Karzai airport during the US exit.