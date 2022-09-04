Trump Calls FBI 'vicious Monster' Over His House Raid: 'US Looking Like 3rd World Nation'

Former US President Donald Trump claimed that the recent raid at his Florida-based house 'shocked' the Americans and dubbed it a politically motivated step. According to Trump, the Mar-a-Lago raid is typical of a third-world country. It is evident to note that this is the first time since the former President publicly mentioned the details of the raid wherein the Federal Agency claimed to recover "secret boxes". "The entire world is watching, and they are shocked. South American countries, numerous of them, their leaders said, could you imagine if that was ever done in our country, what the United States would be saying about us," Trump said at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Elaborating the action taken during the raid, he claimed the officials had searched his entire house including the drawers and close aides of the former first lady, Melania Trump. He also revealed that the officials searched the room of his 16-year-old son, and left everything in a mess. "They rifled through the First Lady's closet, drawers and everything else, and even did a deep and ugly search of the room of my 16-year-old son, leaving everything they touched in far different condition than it was when they started," according to Trump. During the public rally, he went on to accuse law enforcement agencies and the Justice Department of the "shocking" raid. He even called both the departments- "vicious monsters", and claimed they were being controlled by the "radical left".

Trump claims Mar-a-Lago raid is 'politically motivated'

On August 8 this year, the law enforcement agency conducted a raid at the residence of the ex-President's home in Palm Beach, Florida. Subsequently, the FBI released an affidavit last month, claiming Trump kept classified documents-- many of them top secret, mixed in with newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence. According to the affidavit, the Federal Bureau of Investigation recovered at least 14 "secret boxes" from his residence. As per the court, the 45th President was not authorised to store highly confidential papers at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

"No space at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was authorised for the storage of classified material," read the court papers. Of 184 documents marked classified, 25 were at the top secret level. According to the affidavit, some had special markings suggesting they included information from susceptible human sources or the collection of electronic "signals" authorized by a special intelligence court. Despite the revelation of such crucial information, Trump contested the claims and painted it as a "politically motivated" witch hunt intended to damage his reelection prospect.

