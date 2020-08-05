Trump Campaign Slammed With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit For Using Neil Young's Music

American singer-songwriter Neil Young has filed a lawsuit against US President Donald Trump's campaign for reportedly using his music at an election rally.

According to the reports, the musician claimed that Rockin’ in the Free World and Devil’s Sidewalk were played at Trump's most recent rally at Tulsa without his permission or a proper license. Young also accused the Trump campaign of having used the songs before.

Young sues Trump

As per international media reports, the copyright infringement complaint was filed in New York federal court which read that the plaintiff cannot allow his/her music to be used as a theme song for a campaign.

The popular singer also posted the details of the lawsuit on his official site which read that the singer has “continuously and publicly” been objecting to his music being used by Trump going back to 2015. He added that the campaign has ignored his message and wilfully proceeded to play the songs despite the lack of license.

According to the reports, last month Young also published a blog post which criticised the US President for using his music. Young further wrote, "Because you are in charge of the COVID-19 response here in the USA, I will not sue you (as certainly is my right), potentially distracting from your important work at hand protecting and saving American lives". The singer since then seems to have undergone a change of heart.

In a recent post, Neil Young wrote, "I am reconsidering. Imagine what it feels like to hear 'Rockin’ in the Free World' after this president speaks, like it is his theme song. I did not write it for that.”

