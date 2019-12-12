Trump Claims 'America Is No Longer Laughed At', Days After Leaders Mocked Him

During his latest campaign rally this Tuesday, Trump spoke to his supporters in Hershey, Pensylvania and told them that under his presidency the United Stated is respected now. He added that 4 years ago under the Obama Administration America was not respected and that America was laughed at.

Trump says America is respected

During the NATO summit, a video had surfaced of the British PM Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau were recorded allegedly making fun of Tump. After Trump was told about the video, he stormed out of the NATO summit in London. This makes his statement not true.

Days after getting mocked by European leaders and Trudeau in a viral video, Trump claims, "this country is so respected. And we were not respected four years ago. We were laughed at." pic.twitter.com/o0EBNkLrwn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 11, 2019

“The eyes see only what the mind is prepared to comprehend.” pic.twitter.com/pc1z8ydqTi — justin (@MurphyFerguson) December 11, 2019





The people in the audience have to be thinking “This guy was laughed out of Europe last week”, and yet just go along with Trump’s performance art. It’s cultish behavior. — Jason Grant (@jase0910) December 11, 2019

During the rally, Trump talked about a whole lots of things and was seemingly veering off into many tangents. He spoke about the proposed idea of a space force to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI). During the rally at one point, Trump also used derogatory words for FBI Agents and referred to former President Barack Obama as 'Barack Hussein Obama' taking a dig at Obama's past.

Regarding the Ukraine investigation, Trump stated that the whistleblower's complaint based on which the investigation was launched is factually incorrect. Trump also took the opportunity to insult his opponents and generally about the people he does not like.

