Trump Claims 'Dems Want To Kill Cows' With Green New Deal, Adds 'You're Next' To Farmers

In a bizarre claim, US President Donal Trump, on Thursday claimed that the 'Democrats wanted to kill cows' with their 'Green New Deal', while addressing a rally in Iowa, according to international reports. He further fearmongered that the deal would not only kill cows but eventually will come for the American farmers. Iowa caucuses are the first to go to vote in the US Presidential Elections on February 3.

'Dems want to kill cows, you're next': Trump

"The Green New Deal, which would crush our farms, destroy our wonderful cows. They want to kill our cows. You know why right?" he said at the rally to thunderous applause. He added flippantly, "They want to kill our cows. That means you're next".

Trump, cows and Green New Deal

This is not the first time that Trump has fearmongered over cows. On the announcement of the Green New Deal by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in February 2019, President Trump claimed that the United States will become a country without border security, airplanes or cows. In a 'Finish the Wall' rally in El Paso, Texas, Trump had said that one 'won't be able to own cows', taking a dig at the FAQs presented in the Green New Deal regarding 'farting cows'.

“I really don’t like their policy of taking away your car. Of taking away your airplane flights, of ‘Let’s hop a train to California.’ Of you’re not allowed to own cows anymore,” Trump said.

The Green New Deal talks about methane that often comes from cows from its belches, which has been a point of contention for Trump. The Deal, led by Cortez aimed to work with farmers and ranchers. The collaborative effort wished “to remove pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from the agricultural sector as much as is technologically feasible.”

How do cows contribute to greenhouse emissions?

According to scientists, cattle contribute to greenhouse gas emissions by burping and passing gas. Scientists estimate that since the effect of methane is 28 times more potent than carbon dioxide, the effect of it being released by cattle is significant. Moreover, the manure passed by cattle also acts as a site for microbes, resulting in higher methane. With over 1.4 billion cattle in the world, cattle approximately contribute to 40% of the annual methane production.

