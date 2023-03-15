Many believe that Donald Trump falls short in garnering adoration from prominent figures, given the string of controversies he often gets embroiled in. But the former US President is here to challenge the said notion with a big book that details charming letters written to him by some of the most popular people in the world.

Trump, in a recent conversation with Breitbart News, teased his upcoming book 'Letters to Trump' and claimed that erstwhile US President Richard Nixon, host Oprah Winfrey, and deceased Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana wrote missives to him and practically “kissed my a**."

“I think they’re going to see a very fascinating life. I knew them all – and every one of them kissed my a**, and now I only have half of them kissing my a**," he told the outlet. According to The Guardian, 'Letters to Trump' will have 150 personal letters sent to the erstwhile president by global figures like Kim Jong-un and Ronald Reagan.

Donald Trump Jr talks about the upcoming book

Set to hit bookstores next month, the book shows that Trump has been in touch with “some of the most interesting people in the world," although it is "amazing how quickly their adoration of him changed when he ran for office as a Republican," according to the ex-president's son Donald Trump Jr. “Letters to Trump shows you exactly how they felt about him and how phony their newfound disdain truly is," he said.

The first report on the new book was published by Axios, which said that an old letter from Oprah Winfrey in the year 2000 read: “Too bad we’re not running for office. What a team!” She also reportedly thanked Trump and said, “It’s one thing to try and live a life of integrity – still another to have people like yourself notice.” Trump claimed in the book that the popular talk show host cut off ties with him after he announced his presidential bid in 2015.