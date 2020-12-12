Trump Claims 'I Won The Election'; Twitter Completely Restricts Disputed Claim's Spread

Further clamping down on US President Donald, social media giant Twitter on Saturday, restricted comments, retweets, likes and forwarding option on Trump's disputed claims of 'election fraud'. As Trump continued to claim that he had 'won the election in a landslide', Twitter took this new step after several Twitterati raised questions as to why the social media giant was allowing to spread a 'disputed claim'. Previously, Twitter was only flagging Trump's 'election fraud' claims as 'disputed' and restricting its retweet. Joe Biden, who has won the US election with 306 electoral college votes - with all 50 states certifying their results.

US President-elect Joe Biden & VP-elect Kamala Harris share Diwali & Sal Mubarak wishes

Twitter clamps down on Trump

I WON THE ELECTION IN A LANDSLIDE, but remember, I only think in terms of legal votes, not all of the fake voters and fraud that miraculously floated in from everywhere! What a disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

US Supreme Court rejects Trump's bid to overturn election results, reaffirms Biden's win

US Supreme Court reject Trump's 'overturn' bid

On Friday, the US Supreme Court rejected a bid by Texas’ attorney general to block the ballot of voters in battleground states that declared president-elect Joe Biden as the winner. The lawsuit was reportedly filed by Texas attorney general and a strong Trump supporter, Ken Paxton, to invalidate the election results in states including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin. Along with Texas, nearly 18 states had joined in the election lawsuit in a bid to overturning the election results. The Electoral College will finally convene on Monday to affirm Biden’s victory. Following the order by the US Apex Court, evidently disappointed Donald Trump took to Twitter and said that the Supreme Court “let us down”.

US Prez Trump faces heavy criticism for hosting Christmas parties as Covid deaths mount

Biden elected 46th US President

After four days of vote counting, Democratic nominee Joe Biden has been elected as the 46th US President, as called by the Associated Press (AP) on 7 November. With Biden winning 306 electoral college votes, AP called the presidential race with Biden winning four swing states - Nevada, Arizona, and Pennsylvania. Biden has also won the popular vote, winning 51.4% of the votes - amassing 8,12,83,495 ballots. Georgia counted two rounds of 'recounting its votes' by hand, declaring Biden as the winner.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India records 30,005 new infections; caseload rises to 98,26,775

With Joe Biden's win, his Vice-Presidential pick Kamala Harris has made history as the first Black woman to become Vice President. Donald Trump lost the presidential race after he secured only 232 electoral college votes and 46.9% of the votes - 7,42,23,755 ballots. Though Trump is gearing to challenge the election results in six swing states, the Democrats have retained the House while Senate control rests on 2 run-off elections in January, as per AP. Biden won his home state of Pennsylvania which made him cross the 270-halfway mark. Trump is yet to concede the race.