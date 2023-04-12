Trump Claims Manhattan Court Workers Were 'crying', Apologising To Him During Arraignment

Surrounded by controversies, legal battles and a historic arraignment, former US President Donald Trump narrated his ordeal in his first sit-down interview since he was arraigned on 34 counts last week. In a conversation with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, Trump recalled the emotions that transpired at Manhattan Criminal Court as he faced 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with the "hush money" paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The 45th president claimed that workers at the court “were actually crying” and empathised with him about the outcome of the court proceedings. “When I went to the courthouse which is also a prison in a sense, they signed me in and I’ll tell you people were crying. People that work there,” he said.

“Professionally work there that have no problems putting in murderers and they see everybody. It’s a tough, tough place and they were crying. They were actually crying. They said ‘I’m sorry,’” he added.

Trump pleaded not guilty and claimed that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was carrying out a political “witch hunt" against him as he readies himself for the 2024 presidential election race. During the interview, Trump also showed uncertainty over Biden's re-election, specifically, his age.

Trump raises an eyebrow as Biden reveals plans to run for president

“Look, I watch him just like you do. And I think it’s almost inappropriate for me to say it. I don’t see how it’s possible. But there’s something wrong. I saw his answer today on television about whether or not he was going to run to a very nice guy named Al Roker. You can’t get a softer question than that. It was a long answer about the eggs and this and that, look I don’t think he can," he said.

Trump's remarks come after Biden revealed his "plans" for running for president again but noted that he is not yet ready to make a formal announcement. “I plan on running, Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet," he told 'TODAY' show co-host Al Roker on Monday.