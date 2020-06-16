Trump Claims Over One Million People Requested Tickets For His Tulsa Rally

US President Donald Trump has said on June 15 that over one million people have already requested tickets for his first ‘Make America Great Again’ rally since the coronavirus outbreak in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Trump, who has already shifted the date of the event once on learning the relevance of ‘Juneteenth’, is being cautioned by health professionals against holding the rally amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the 45th US President has pledged that ‘Covid shaming won’t work’ which is being attempted by “Fake News Media”.

Almost One Million people request tickets for the Saturday Night Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2020

Trump even said that the media had “no Covid problem” when Black Lives Matter protesters were flooding the streets after African American George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. He specifically mentioned that violent demonstrators or “rioters and looters” destroyed the cities that were run by Democrat leaders. Therefore, shaming Trump’s reelection campaign on their “big rallies” is not useful.

The Far Left Fake News Media, which had no Covid problem with the Rioters & Looters destroying Democrat run cities, is trying to Covid Shame us on our big Rallies. Won’t work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2020

Donald trump’s claim of over one million people seeking for his rally in Tulsa on June 20 came after city’s health director had told a local newspaper that he wishes the US President postpones the event to a time when coronavirus is not such a big threat. Even top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has cautioned the rally visitors to wear masks at all times and try to maintain social distancing to the best of their ability at BOK Center in Tulsa. Tulsa’s Health Director Bruce Dart had said that even though it is an ‘honour’ to have a sitting President wishing to come to their city to meet their community but ‘not during a pandemic’.

Precautionary measures taken by campaign

Even though Trump’s reelection campaign has denied taking any responsibility if rally visitors contract COVID-19, its manager Brad Parscale has listed a few precautions that have places for the event. Before entering the venue, each ‘guest’ will have to get their body temperatures checked, along with complimentary masks and hand sanitizers. Parscale restated that over one million people have requested tickets for the ‘MAGA’ rally and informed that there will be arrangements for bottled water and precautions for heat.

Over 1M ticket requests for the @realDonaldTrump #MAGA Rally in Tulsa on Saturday.



Before entering each guest will get:



✅Temperature check

✅Hand sanitizer

✅Mask



There will be precautions for the heat and bottled water as well. — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 15, 2020

