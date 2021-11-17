Trump Coerced DoD To Help Overturn 2020 Election By Declaring It 'corrupt', Says New Book

Former US President Donald Trump pushed the top US Defence Department (DoD) official to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential elections during the concluding days of his tenure earmarked by the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, a newly released book revealed. In the book published Tuesday, Nov. 16, Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show, ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl revealed that the ex-US commander in chief made appeals to the former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former Trump attorney Sidney Powell, as well as made phone calls to then acting as undersecretary of Defense for intelligence and security Ezra Cohen-Watnick in an effort to overturn the election results, and halt Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s certification.

Cohen-Watnick, at the time, was travelling to the Mideast when he was pestered by Donald Trump, the ABC News reported on Tuesday. Trump, according to Karl’s book, hurtled the unsubstantiated ‘voter fraud’ and ‘stop the steal’ narrative. While both Powell and Flynn were among the most vocal allies of Trump about the rigged election, the ex-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell now faces multi-million dollar lawsuits over the far-fetched QAnon conspiracy theories and voter fraud.

The latter was also accused of enlisting former Department of Defense official Michael Flynn, asking him to retrieve ‘secrets’ of the then CIA Director Gina Haspel’s election-related mission in Germany, the book revealed. Powell then made phone calls to Ezra Cohen pushing a "false conspiracy theory that had been gaining steam among QAnon followers,” the excerpts from the newly released book read.

In a telephonic conversation with the then-acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue and then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, Trump suggested that the election must be declared fraudulent and corrupt, despite no evidence as such. This was revealed after US House Committee on Oversight and Reform released Donoghue’s handwritten notes.

Final months 'took his darkest turn,' reveals new book

Trump’s attorney believed that CIA Director Gina Haspel was injured during the alleged secret CIA operation that had something to do with the vote tampering and fraud on the election-linked computer systems. Powell had wanted the Defense Department to immediately "send a special operations team over to Germany," locate the server, and "force Haspel to confess", Karl wrote in the book.

“Powell sounded out of her mind,” Micheal Cohen, the attorney for the former US President Donald Trump from 2006 to 2018, said, according to Karl’s book. Meanwhile, Flynn, the DoJ official during the Trump administration, and one-time Cohen-Watnick’s boss at the Defense Intelligence Agency and National Security Council, asked the intelligence official to return to the United States as “there were big things about to happen", it added. While Cohen-Watnick dismissed such calls from Flynn reminding that the election was over, the latter yelled that Cohen-Watnick was “a quitter!” as Trump's aides made attempts to overturn the election results for him.